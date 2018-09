Thin, fine hair can be difficult to deal with. It is also an indication that something is wrong with your health. Thinning hair indicates lack of essential nutrients. It could also be an indication of stress factors like dust, pollution, styling products, chemical treatments, hair colours and dyes, sun damage etc. Thin hair could also be genetic. Our lifestyle habits have a direct impact on our hair. Consumption of junk food, taking too much stress, smoking, excess alcohol intake, going for regular straightening or perm treatments — all of these can massively damage your tresses. According to celeb dermat Dr Rashmi Shetty, here are the tips you must follow to prevent and deal with thinning of hair:

1) Follow your grandma’s advice and oil your hair regularly.

2) Towel-dry your hair when you can. Don’t use hair dryers every time you wash you wash your hair.

3) Explore safer, healthier therapies with a permanent or semi-permanent impact.

4) Try scalp injectable treatments at your dermatologists’ clinic.

5) A healthy diet for hair consist of fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds and fish and is very beneficial to your hair.

6) Make sure you get at least 8 hours of sleep every night.

7) Always keep your scalp clean. Wash your hair and scalp with gentle ingredients.

8) Make sure you don’t use flat iron and straightening iron too often. Only use it on special occasions.

9) Keep away from hair dyes as much as possible.

10) Do not brush your hair unnecessarily. That will cause it to become frizzy.

11) Keep use of styling products to a minimum. It is not compulsory to use a hair gel or serum every day! Let your hair be as it is on some days.

12) Do not use tight hair accessories like tight hair bands or rubber bands. They will cause breakage of your hair strands.