Hair Styling Products Can Damage Your Hair: Tips To Deal With It

Comb the hair. To disentangle the hair, start at the ends and work upwards.

Hair styling products may dry out the hair or block the pores of the scalp. Know how to fight the effects.

You may be wondering what lubes are for the hair. Basically, lube is a short form for lubricant, which is a product that makes the hair look shiny and more manageable. Many people have dry hair or very curly hair that is difficult to manage or style. Lube is a product that may contain gel, glycerine, silicone, or other such products to make the hair soft and shiny. Many people like to style the hair with the 'wet hair look'. So, they use hair styling gels or lubes. Or, one can even put a few drops of serum or oil on the palms and smooth the palms over the hair.

DEALING WITH HAIR DAMAGE

Lubes may be safe to use as long as there are no harmful ingredients, like parabens in the product. Many kinds of hair styling products are used nowadays, like gels, mousse, sprays and creams. They are used to hold the hairstyle in place, or to soften, smoothen or add more body to the hair. Styling products cling to the hair and scalp. They may dry out the hair, or block the pores of the scalp. The hair becomes rough and dull.

Have dandruff? Here's what you need to do

If there is dandruff, avoid using gels and such hair styling products. To deal with too much gel or styling product in the hair, you would need a mild herbal shampoo, conditioner or hair serum, a plastic shower cap, towels and a comb with large, wide teeth.

First wash the hair with very little shampoo. Dilute it with a little water and then apply. Rinse thoroughly with water.

Then wash the hair again, using less shampoo.

If the hair is dry, apply a creamy conditioner after shampoo. Apply very little, massaging it lightly into the hair.

Leave it on for two minutes and rinse off with plain water.

Wrap the head in a towel and allow it to soak the water.

Avoid rubbing.

Tips for very frizzy (curly) hair

Mix some water with creamy hair conditioner and put it in a spray bottle. Spray the mixture on the hair. Then comb the hair, so that it spreads through the hair.

HOME REMEDIES FOR SOFT, HEALTHY HAIR

Everybody wants soft and silky hair. Unfortunately, not everyone is born with it. Moreover, in the quest to get healthy hair, you may use styling products. This can have an adverse effect. Here are a few tips to deal with the problem.

For damaged hair

Beat an egg with a cup of milk. Rub the mixture into the scalp and leave it for five minutes. Then rinse with water. Do this two or three times a week.

For extremely dry, rough and brittle hair

Mix together two tablespoons coconut oil, the juice of a lemon and one teaspoon pure glycerin. Apply on hair and wash it after half an hour.

Use this hair mask

Take 2 tablespoons honey, one tablespoon sesame seed (til) oil. Mix together and apply on the scalp and hair. Apply on the ends too. Wear a plastic shower cap and leave on for an hour before washing the hair.

DIY hair pack

Mix banana and avocado pulp together and add one tablespoon olive oil. Apply the mixture as a hair pack, to restore health, soften and condition the hair. Wash off after an hour.

Coconut milk for soft, shiny hair

Apply coconut milk on the hair and leave on for 15 minutes. It softens the hair and adds a healthy shine.

Wonders of vegetable oil

Take 2 drops of a light vegetable oil, like sunflower oil. Put it on your palms and rub the palms lightly together, so that the oil spreads over both palms. Smooth the palms over the hair. Or, take the ends of the hair in your palms and scrunch them. Leave the oil on.

Conditioning with curd or eggs

Curd or egg yolk can be applied on the hair for conditioning dry hair. Apply and leave it on for half an hour, before washing the hair.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)

