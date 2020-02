We all women want a relatively hairless body, and to get that we try different hair removal methods. The cheapest and easiest way to remove unwanted hair from your legs, armpits and bikini lines, is to shave them off. But don’t just grab a razor and start doing it. There are some ways to get a smoother, safer shave. Follow these 7 shaving tips to help the process go smoothly:

Take a warm shower or bath

Never dry shave, it can increase the risk of cuts and irritation. Take a warm shower before you shave. You’ll get a more effective exfoliation if you soften your skin first. It will also remove natural oils, perspiration and hydrate hair, which makes it easier to cut. Two to three minutes is optimum soaking time.

Exfoliate first

Use exfoliation products like loofahs and bath scrubs prior to shaving. Exfoliating your skin first will help keep the razor from getting overloaded with dead skin cells, which reduces its efficiency.

Apply shave gel

Apply a good amount of moisture-rich shave gel before shaving to help the razor glide along more easily. Don’t rely on soap to prepare skin; it may clog the razor during shaving. Soaps may also have an astringent effect, leading to dry, flaky skin.

Choose your razor wisely

It is important to choose a razor that is properly equipped for the job. Don’t use men’s razors -they are designed for the hair growth characteristics of a man’s beard. Use a razor made especially for women.

Shave with a fresh blade

Fresh blades provide a closer, smoother, more comfortable shave. They can help prevent cuts and irritation. The blades should be replaced at the first sign of dullness or discomfort.

Shave against the way the hair grows

Exert as little pressure as possible and pay attention to the direction of hair growth. For more effective hair removal, shave against the way the hair grows. For example, when you’re shaving your legs, shave upward, because hair tends to grow downward on the legs.