Hair Oil Massage: Do You Know The Correct Technique?

Oiling or oil massage or champi is very common in Indian households. We can say that it is almost ingrained in our culture. As kids, we have all experienced our parents forcing us to oil our hair every single day. We have also heard our grandparents saying that regular oiling is the reason why their hair is still healthy and voluminous. But, we must be already aware if the fact that not everything they said is true. There are techniques of oil massage we must follow, especially when it comes to hair care. It is not a surprise that some people make mistakes even in this area.

Remember, Less Is Always More

One rule of thumb we should all remember during our beauty routine is that less is always more. Oiling is good for hair, no doubt in that but, in order to decide how frequently we should do it and how much oil we should use, it all depends on our hair type. If a persons scalp is oily, he or she should use less oil and make sure to wash their hair regularly. On the contrary, people with dry scalp and hair should oil massage their hair more often because that is the only way to provide the hair with some extra moisturizing.

What Happens If We Put Excess Oil?

Applying too much oil can lead to clogging of hair follicles and prevent nutrients from getting in and dirt from getting out. This can lead to hair fall and dandruff. Sebum secretion on the scalp and the face is pretty high in our ethnicity, and it is quite counterproductive to apply more oil if you have facial or truncal acne.

Tips To Note

Use The Right Hair Oil

Using the right hair oil can be very beneficial. Experts say that there are certain things we should consider before buying hair oil: the percentage of lipids or fats, the number of penetrating triglycerides. The best kinds of oil that are always good for hair health are coconut oil, olive oil sunflower oil and castor oil.

Oiling Too Often Might Not Be Always Good

experts say that we should not oil our hair too often, we should certainly not oil our hair when it is dirty. The dirt can stick to our scalp and clog our pores. However, the frequency of oiling depends on hair type. For example, people with dry hair may need to oil their hair more frequently than those with oily hair. Additionally, during the winter months, you may need to oil your hair more often to prevent brittleness and breakage.

Correct Technique To Oil Your Hair

Massage the oil into your scalp for a few minutes, then distribute it evenly through the rest of your hair, focusing on the ends to prevent split ends and breakage. Use your fingertips to massage gently in a circular motion, applying slight pressure to increase blood circulation. Leaving the hair oil even for an hour or two is sufficient, before washing.