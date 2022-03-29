Will Smith’s Wife Jada Smith Suffers From This Autoimmune Condition; Know All About It

Will Smith's wife Jade Pinkett Smith suffers from an autoimmune condition called alopecia that causes massive hair fall. Here's everything you need to know about the condition.

Oscars 2022 witnessed one of the most controversial events of the decade with Will Smith hitting Chris Rock in the face on the stage. The unfortunate incident was a result of a joke Rock made about the actor's wife Jade Pinkett Smith.

During the 94th Annual Academy Awards, Rock joked "Jada I love You, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," which didn't go down well with her and her husband, Will Smith. Actress Demi Moore shaved her head for her role in the film "G.I. Jane" and Pinkett Smith has a close haircut because she suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disease that triggers hair loss. Here's everything you need to know about the disease.

What Is Alopecia Aoerta?

Alopecia areata is a condition in which hair falls out in small that might not be noticeable at first. However, these patches may link and become visible as the condition progresses. When the immune system attacks the hair follicles, causing hair loss, the disease develops.

Hair loss can occur anywhere on the body, including the scalp, eyebrows, eyelashes, and face, as well as other regions of the body. It might also take a long time to develop and recur after a long period of time. A person suffering from the disease may experience complete hair loss, a condition such as Alopecia Universalis. There is a possibility that hair might fall out again once it grows back. Hair loss and regrowth depends from person to person.

What Are The Causes Of Alopecia?

While it is not clear the exact reason that causes this condition, one of the most common is genetics. Studies show that one in five people suffering from alopecia areata has a family history of other autoimmune conditions. Some of the other causes of alopecia include stress and excessive consumption of alcohol.

Know The Symptoms Of Alopecia

The primary symptom of alopecia is hair loss, which usually starts on the scalp. Some of the common signs of the condition that you need to look out for include:

Hair loss in patches

Hair falling out in coin-sized patches

Less hair growth on beard and eyelash

Sudden hair loss that occurs in a period of days or weeks

Itching or burning in the affected area

Dull, thin and rough nails

Treatments Available

While there is no cure for alopecia, there are treatments available that could help in the regrowth of hair:

Medication

There are over-the-counter medications like minoxidil that can help control hair loss and deal with pattern baldness. Talk to your doctor to know what medications you could go for that will help promote hair growth and stop hair loss.

Light therapy

This radiation therapy may help people suffering from hereditary hair loss by improving the density of hair.

Hair transplant surgery

This could be one solution for people experiencing permanent hair loss. There are two types of hair transplants, namely Follicular Unit Transplantation and Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE). Talk to your doctor to know which one is the best treatment for you.

Platelet-rich plasma therapy (PRP)

This procedure involves injecting one's own blood into the affected areas. Now, this treatment is beneficial for hair regrowth since the growth factors aid to build or activating new hair follicles.