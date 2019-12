When your diet lacks vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that your body needs, it can lead to loss of hair. © Shutterstock

The appearance of your hair and nails is the reflection of your internal health. Thinning hair and brittle nails could be signs of nutritional deficiency. Hence it is important to take note of any changes that may occur and discuss with your doctor.

Healthy hair is often free of split ends and full of shine, and healthy nails are pale pink (or flesh-colored) and smooth to the touch. In case your hair begins thinning or your nails become brittle, you may be suffering from nutrient deficiencies or something may be wrong in your body.

When your diet lacks vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that your body needs, it can lead to loss of hair. Lack protein in the diet may also cause hair loss.

Following a healthy diet is key to preventing diseases like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer, but it is also important for your hair and nails. Knowing what to eat for stronger hair and nails can help you maintain shiny, luscious strands and long, smooth nails.

You can keep your hair and nails healthy by including more of a specific vitamin or protein in your diet, which can easily be done by eating certain foods. Here are some foods you can add for stronger hair and nails.

Walnuts

A handful of walnuts a day can be a great dose of omega-3’s and vitamin E, which are both essential to strong, healthy hair. Omega-3’s will keep your hair hydrated while vitamin E will repair damaged hair follicles.

Oysters

Oysters may seem unusual, but 1 serving of oysters has 74 grams of zinc, and zinc is an absolute must for healthy hair and nails. Zinc is responsible for many of the body’s biological processes that create protein, a necessary nutrient for your hair and nails. If you can’t get your hands on oysters, then you can have meat or fortified cereals with zinc.

Eggs

Not only are eggs full of protein, they’ve also got biotin (vitamin H). People who often suffer from weak hair and nails are deficient in biotin, which plays a role in the development of keratin and, in turn, the health of your hair and nails. If you can’t have eggs, then other options include bananas, beans, salmon, and lentils.

Salmon

You’ve heard over and over again how great salmon is for your heart health, and that’s thanks to salmon being a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. But did you know that omega-3 fatty acids are useful for your hair and nails too? The omega-3s in salmon help reduce inflammation in scalp skin (which means healthier hair follicles) and the nail plate. Salmon is also a great source of biotin and protein.

Milk

It’s a well-known fact that milk is a fantastic source of calcium. This necessary mineral helps you maintain healthy hair and nails. Since your body needs vitamin D to absorb calcium, you can purchase milk that’s been fortified with vitamin D to ensure you get all the calcium you can get out of your glass of milk.

Carrots

Carrots are full of vitamin A, which produce a natural conditioner for your hair called sebum. The sebum that’s produced is what makes your hair often look healthy and shiny. Other foods that provide vitamin A include sweet potatoes, kale, and spinach.

Almonds

If you’re feeling stressed out and think your stress could be contributing to your weak hair and nails (which is completely possible!), then try incorporating almonds into your diet. Almonds are an excellent source of magnesium, which is known as a natural anti-stress mineral. If you notice vertical ridges on your nail, it could be due to a magnesium deficiency, in which case you’ll want to eat almonds or other magnesium-rich foods like spinach, swiss chard, or dark chocolate.

The text is sourced from zliving.com.