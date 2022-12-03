Know The Effects Of Stress And Bad Mental Health On Hair

Stress increases noradrenaline levels, inhibiting the function of melanocyte stem cells, the cells responsible for imparting dark hair colour, causing hair greying.

Hair fall often becomes the cause of stress for many. But have you ever wondered how stress caused by other factors and your overall mental health could affect hair fall? The human body is subjected to several physiological or emotional triggers daily, which, if not managed well, will put the body's normal functioning out of balance. "Stress" is the body's response mechanism when an imbalance in normal physiological functions occurs. While the signs and symptoms of stress usually trigger internal issues, they eventually become evident externally when one undergoes mild or severe forms of stress for a chronic duration. Nishita Suratkal, Dietician at Traya, shares the impact of tension on the hair.

The Link Between Stress, Hormones And Hair Health

A cross-sectional study showed that the degree of hair loss increased severity with the increasing stress levels among males and females. Many do not know that stress can be an inducing factor for hair loss, as in the case of "telogen effluvium", wherein several hair shafts shift to the resting and shedding phase prematurely from the growth phase. In other cases, stress can be an aggravating factor where the primary cause of hair loss can be an endocrine or clinical condition. In addition, poor quality sleep and sleep deprivation can also affect hair by altering melatonin production, the sleep hormone. This hormone, also responsible for controlling anxiety and low moods, can put the body under physiological stress.

Either way, prolonged exposure to psychological or physical stress can trigger increased production of stress hormones (cortisol). Cortisol interferes with regulating the hair growth cycle occurring in the hair follicles. In addition, increased hormone levels can either reduce the production of hair cycle modulators such as hyaluronic acid and proteoglycans, or these modulators can be broken down in large amounts- making the scalp texture dry and coarse.

How Does Stress Affect The Hair Growth Cycle?

The hair growth cycle occurs in 4 phases: the growth phase, the transition phase, the resting, and the shedding phase. The hair follicles have stem cells, which in the case of extreme stress levels, see a reduction in their regenerative capacity. A study led by Dr Ya-Chieh Hsu at Harvard University, linking stress and hair loss, supported the hypothesis that increased corticosteroid levels in the body reduced hair growth and pushed the hair follicles into the resting phase causing poor hair growth or easy shedding of hair strands.

Stress also increases noradrenaline levels, inhibiting the function of melanocyte stem cells, the cells responsible for imparting dark hair colour, causing hair greying.

Importance Of Mental Well-being For Healthy Hair

Maintaining good mental well-being is imperative for a normal hair growth cycle and achieving healthy hair. Therefore, stress management must be adopted daily to cope with everyday stress levels. Exposure to moderate to high levels of chronic stress can deteriorate the quality of hair and scalp health in the long run.

Spending quality time with people who positively fill our life can help build inner resilience for facing daily stressors. Additionally, incorporating relaxation techniques such as deep breathing exercises, meditation, and music therapy can help. A relaxing head massage can also improve hair and scalp health and reduce stress.

In conclusion, taking time from our busy work schedules to build a positive mental space can work wonders for achieving a good work-life balance. In addition, sound mental health and controlled stress levels are conducive to improving overall hair health.