Suffering From Hair Loss? Know The Type Of Baldness You Might Have

Are you suffering from male or female pattern baldness? Or alopecia? Or diffuse hair loss? Here's everything you need to know about the different types of baldness.

Terrifying as it may sound, baldness is a haunting signal to many of us. With the stereotypes we observe, people are busy praising their hair and looking down on someone who might be facing hair loss issues. But the real question is, whether the hair is just a fashion statement or an important part of our body. People should start normalizing the issue of baldness and let the sufferer take a sigh of relief regarding his/her treatment. There are various alarming signals that you might observe while facing hair loss issues.

There can be multiple reasons for hair loss like stress, hormonal changes, heredity, or it might be a normal part of ageing but the main reason behind severe hair loss condition can only be diagnosed after a proper investigation of the condition by a hair transplant specialist.

Symptoms Of Hair Loss

There are a few alarming symptoms of hair loss:

Top of the hair facing gradual thinning

Circular and patchy bald spots

Suddenly loosening of hair

Full-body hair loss

Various patches that spread over the scalp

Once you start observing these symptoms of baldness, you must check which type of baldness you are facing. Here's everything you need to know about hair health, and some early treatments to avoid significant baldness.

Types Of Baldness

Here are the types of baldness that you should know about:

1. Patterned baldness

One of the major causes of pattern baldness is hormones or a family history of baldness. According to the researchers, the pattern of baldness is associated with the hormones that include regulating hair growth as well. Patterned hair loss can be observed in both males and females. The male-patterned hair loss presents itself as a receding front hairline, loss of the hair from the crown of the scalp, or even a combination of both. However, female-pattern hair loss is observed as a diffuse thinning of the hair across the entire scalp.

The right treatment at the right time can help in the prevention of complete hair loss.

2. Alopecia Areata

It is one of the most common autoimmune disorders, it often results in unpredictable hair loss. In such cases, the hair falls out in small patches. In most cases, it is observed as a few patches, however, in other cases, it is more extreme. It is further classified into two types :

Alopecia totalis

This is a type of alopecia that occurs when you lose all the hair on the scalp. It is referred to as an advanced form of alopecia aerate. If someone is having alopecia totalis for more than 2 years, it is unlikely to grow back the hair. At present, no definite cure has been found for this.

Alopecia Universalis

An advanced version of alopecia areata is characterised by the complete loss of hair on the scalp and the body. When a person has alopecia Universalis, the hair follicles are alive and can regrow the hair. In some cases, the condition might go away in a few months or years. But in some cases, permanent hair loss may be observed.

3. Lichen planopilaris

It is a comparatively uncommon condition that results in inconsistent and moderate balding for most of part of the scalp. The reason for Lichen planopilaris is unknown to date. It is a condition that is rare to find but can cause the balding of the scalp.

4. Diffuse hair loss

It is a form of hair loss that starts to develop a bald spot on the crown of the receding hairline. This can even have a noticeable effect on the appearance of the hair and even on the quality of your life.

If you are experiencing any such hair loss issue, don't be afraid. You must seek your doctor immediately and pursue the available treatment. You must talk to your doctor regarding your hair loss issues, and the treatment you want to pursue. If you notice any sudden or patchy hair loss or more than the usual hair loss while washing it or combing it, it may be an alarming signal of some underlying medical condition.

Treatment Of Baldness

There are various modes of treatment available at various stages to cure baldness but an experienced hair transplant surgeon can only guide you with the right treatment options. Though different treatments that are available include:

Topical medications: These treatments are the mainstay of the dermatology department. These medications are applied directly to the scalp.

Minimum invasive procedures: In this doctor uses various techniques to operate, causing less damage to the scalp. For example PRP, it is a less invasive treatment, unlike surgery.

Hair transplant: In this, the surgeon will remove hair follicles from one part of the scalp to a balding part of the scalp. Many elite hair transplant surgeons adopt a combination of both FUE and FUT techniques.

Takeaway

Severe hair loss conditions require the best and quick treatment. People these days rely on home remedies to treat hair loss but what they don't understand is that not all hair loss conditions require these remedies. Don't just follow anything blindly, these severe hair loss conditions require proper diagnosis and proper treatment from a hair transplant surgeon.

These days good hair is a symbol of smartness and the appearance of hair has become a basic necessity in our lives. Hair fall and hair loss are alarming signals, for you to get proper medical treatment from an experienced hair transplant surgeon.

(The article is contributed by Dr B L Jangid, Dermatologist & Hair transplant surgeon, SkinQure Clinic, Saket -New Delhi)

