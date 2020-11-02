Are you experiencing excessive hair loss and can see your scalp? You are at the right place. Extreme hair fall is a reason for concern but you need not spend thousands of rupees on its treatment yet. Simple alterations in your diet, hair care routine, and lifestyle choices can slow down hair fall and can help you regrow your hair. Also Read - Seasonal hair loss: Know how to prevent this during the cold winter months

Let's first understand what causes hair fall.

The causes of hair loss can vary widely. These can include your daily habits, the diet you follow, and also the climatic conditions you are living in. Some of the other causes can also include stress, your hair care routine, products you are using on your hair, hormone levels, and at times your inner health.

How to grow new hair?

If you are trying to regrow hair that you have lost or would simply like to improve the hair quality and fullness that you have, try some of these easy natural home remedies. Their proven benefits can help to stimulate growth and enhance the hair that you have.

When you are suffering from intense hair loss you need to understand that your hair follicles are getting weaker and you need to stimulate and typically focus on improving circulation in the scalp or promoting hair follicle health and restoring hair quality. Here are some options:

Rosemary Oil

Rosemary oil has anti-inflammatory properties and helps improve circulation, so it’s a natural choice for treating hair loss. So, all you need to do is to take a few drops of rosemary oil in your palm and rub it gently on your bald spot each night or consider using a natural shampoo containing rosemary oil.

Coconut oil

One of the best oil for promoting hair growth easily at home is to apply some cold-pressed coconut oil on those bald areas and massage it gently. You can also add a few drops of freshly squeezed onion juice and mix it with the coconut oil before applying. The concoction of both can help you regrow your beauty strands.

Aloe Vera

The plant which you can grow easily at home not only is beneficial for your skin but can also boost your hair growth. Filled with a proteolytic enzyme, aloe vera also helps in making your hair voluminous. Application of aloe vera significantly reduces dandruff and helps you get rid of scalp problems. You can mix some aloe vera juice into oil of your choice and give your hair a good chumpy!

Onion juice

This might sound a bit different to many of you but in reality, a few drops of onion juice can stimulate the growth of your hair and can also help you regrow hair on your bald spots. All you need is a tablespoon of raw onion juice (try to make it at home and not use the packaged ones). Now using your fingertips spread the onion juice all over your scalp and massage it. Keep it for some time and then wash it off with warm water a shampoo which is sulfate-free.

Egg Yolk

Egg yolk can work wonders for your hair. It not only does that but also stimulates hair growth. You can apply an egg mask (try to make it at home) or you can apply a well-beaten egg directly on your scalp. Apply this wonderful pantry friendly ingredient generously on the hair and keep for 20 minutes. Wash it off with cold water after that. Do not forget to shampoo your hair as this can have a pungent smell.

Those who are vegetarians can use yogurt. It is extremely rich in probiotics and thus stimulates the hair follicles.

Also, include these simple habits that can go a long way in preventing hair loss and baldness. Outer care is just as important as inner care.

Avoid combing your hair it is well

Keep your stress level under control. Stress can cause major hair fall.

Avoid chemicals like paragons and sulfates in your hair care products.

Do not use extremely hot or extremely cold water on your hair

Use a good quality sulfate-free shampoo

If you want to improve your hair or want to regrow hair on your bald spots, come up with a good hair treatment (preferable home remedies) plan and stay consistent. Remember that the treatments may take a few months to yield noticeable results. Be creative with the remedies and mix them up as much as you like. Also, nevertheless to mention that you need to follow a good diet as well. Include foods such as greens, walnuts, avocados, carrots, etc. to your diet. Lack of nutrients like vitamins, zinc, protein, iron etc, makes hair dull and weak. Try to avoid oily and junk foods as much as possible as these foods are not at all healthy for your hair and skin as well. A healthy diet is really important for strong, shiny, and voluminous hair. Take care of your hair and stay beautiful!