Hair thinning is a common problem nowadays that affects many women across the globe. Common triggers of the problem include stress, hormones, hair dye, over-styling, depression, and unhealthy diet. Regardless of the cause, many women are struggling from it and we here to help.

Effective Hair Masks For Thinning Hair

To get rid of the panic-ridden feeling of seeing blobs of hair stuck in the bathroom drain, here are some hair masks you can try.

Egg And Milk Hair Mask

Eggs are rich in proteins, and amino acids that nourish the hair reduce hair fall and add shine to your hair. Milk is also known for promoting hair growth and increasing hair volume. Also Read - Thinning hair and brittle nails could be signs of nutritional deficiency: Foods you need to eat to address it

How to use: To prepare the mask, whisk 1 egg and mix 1 cup of milk, two tablespoons of lemon juice and few drops of essential oil. Mix well and apply the mixture on your hair and scalp evenly. Cover your scalp and let it sit for 20 minutes before washing it off with cold water.

Yoghurt And Olive Oil Hair Mask

Studies have shown that yoghurt could help reduce hair damage and baldness. It moisturizes the hair and increases hair strength.

How to use: Mix 1 cup of yoghurt and 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a bowl. You can also add a tablespoon of honey for added texture. Mix the ingredient well and apply to the roots and tips of your hair. Let it sit for 15 minutes and wash it off with cold water.

Avocado And Moringa Hair Mask

One of the major reasons for hair fall is hormonal imbalance, and moringa leaves help with hormonal imbalance and vitamin deficiencies that make your hair week and fall. Avocado is a rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B, niacin, iron and vitamin C, all of which stimulate hair growth.

How to use: Blend 1 tablespoon of Moringa powder, ¼ masked avocado, one tablespoon of olive oil and honey. Apply the mixture on your scalp to the roots and tips of your hair. Let it sit for 10 minutes before rinsing it off.

Onion And Coconut Oil Hair Mask

Coconut oil contains anti-inflammatory, antifungal and antibacterial properties. Onions contain antioxidants that help reduce hair fall and boost hair growth.

How to use: Mix some onion juice and coconut oil in a bowl. Add a few drops of tea tree oil in the mixture. Mix well and massage the mixture using fingers. Leave it for about 30 minutes before washing it off.

Fenugreek And Yoghurt Hair Mask

Fenugreek is a popular kitchen ingredient that is great for your hair. It is a rich source of iron and protein, both of which are essential for treating hair loss.

How to use: Mix 1 tablespoon of fenugreek seed powder with 4-5 tablespoon of plain yoghurt. Now, add a few drops of olive oil in the mixture. Apply the paste all over the roots and massage it well. Leave it for an hour and wash with lukewarm water.