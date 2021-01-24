Hair thinning is a common problem nowadays that affects many women across the globe. Common triggers of the problem include stress hormones hair dye over-styling depression and unhealthy diet. Regardless of the cause many women are struggling from it and we here to help. Effective Hair Masks For Thinning Hair To get rid of the panic-ridden feeling of seeing blobs of hair stuck in the bathroom drain here are some hair masks you can try. Egg And Milk Hair Mask Eggs are rich in proteins and amino acids that nourish the hair reduce hair fall and add shine to your