Amla is good for hair growth as it strengthens hair follicles and reduces hair thinning. Here’s how you can use amla for hair fall.

Hair fall is a part of everyday life, yes you lose around 80-100 strands a day, and it is normal. But when you begin to shed more than that, it could be a problem. It only takes time to turn a mere hair fall into hair thinning, leading to bald spots. So, if you too are sick of seeing blobs of hair stuck in your bathroom drain, here is a home remedy that might help – Amla.

For decades, amla has been part of oils, dishes, tonics and what not. Whether you choose to take it down like a shot or apply it like a paste to your hair, this wonder herb can be beneficial for your hair and overall health.

Common Causes Of Hair Fall

There is a multitude of reasons why you are experiencing a massive hair fall. It can be temporary, or it can be permanent. Some of the most common causes of hair fall include:

A hereditary condition that happens with ageing

Hormonal changes

Certain medications or supplements

Excessive hairstyling

Stress

Poor nutrition

Sudden weight loss

Eating disorders

Vitamin B deficiency

Autoimmune disorders such as lupus

Anaemia

Amla For Hair Fall

Amla or Indian gooseberry has long been touted as a natural immunity booster and preferred haircare ingredient. It contains essential fatty acids that strengthen the hair follicles and improve scalp health. Also, the vitamins, minerals, along with phytonutrients, improves blood circulation that helps stimulate hair growth. Plus, it improves lustre and makes your hair look shinier and more beautiful. The antifungal and antiviral properties of amla also help reduce dandruff, fungal infections and improve scalp health.

How To Use It?

Amla Oil

Boil a few pieces of amla and de-seed them once dried. Add the pieces to some coconut oil and boil for 20 minutes. You can use almond oil instead of coconut oil if you want. Both almond and coconut oil, contain nourishing properties that make your hair healthy, shinier and lustrous. Store the concoction in a jar once it cools down. Massage some of this warm oil into your tresses at least thrice a week to let it work its magic.

Amla Juice

Extract the juice of 3 amla fruits and apply it directly to your scalp. Let it sit for 30 minutes and wash. It will nourish the scalp and reduce the damage caused by environmental aggressors like pollution, smoke and hair styling products. Don’t forget to use a conditioner after washing your hair with amla juice.

Amla Hair Mask

In a bowl, mix two teaspoons of amla powder and warm water. Add two teaspoons of yoghurt and a teaspoon of honey to the mixture. Mix well and apply it on the hair. Rinse with lukewarm water after 30 minutes of application. It will stimulate hair growth and give your hair a nice texture.

Note: There are various ways to use amla to stimulate hair growth, and there aren’t many side effects either. However, it is advisable to consult a professional before you include it in your haircare regimen.