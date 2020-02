Guys, don’t take too much stress, you may lose your beautiful tresses. According to a global health survey, a stressful lifestyle has become a major factor for hair loss in men. The risk is not limited to old men, young males are also experiencing hair loss and hair thinning problems.

Stress causes three types of hair losses – Telogen effluvium, trichotillomania, and Alopecia areata. Hair thinning and hair loss problem can lead to loss of self-confidence and many other personality issues. Other possible factors for hair loss problems in men include family history, hormonal changes and medications, mental or emotional shock, and some type of hairstyling as well as treatments.

Hair specialists say maintaining a stress-free and healthy lifestyle can help regain the lost hair. So, reduce stress to save your locks. Follow these five simple ways to relieve stress.

Say No to Caffeine, Alcohol, and Nicotine

Try to avoid or reduce your consumption of nicotine, caffeine and alcohol. Caffeine and nicotine are stimulants that can increase your level of stress. If you are drinking to alleviate stress, it may not help. Alcohol acts as a stimulant in smaller quantities.

Indulge in physical activity

Exercise is one of the best ways to combat stress. Exercise can help lower your body’s stress hormones in the long run. Putting physical stress on your body through exercise can also promote release of endorphins – the chemicals that improve your mood and act as natural painkillers.

Try chewing a stick of gum

Researchers have shown that chewing gum can improve wellbeing and lower stress. They say chewing gum promotes blood flow to your brain and causes brain waves similar to those of relaxed people.

Spend Time With Friends and Family

Spending time with friends and family can help distracting you from your stressful thoughts. Talk to someone about how you feel, it can help reduce stress. One study found that spending time with friends helps release oxytocin, a natural stress reliever.

Laugh often

Laugh loudly, laugh often, it is good for your health. Laughing can also help relieve tension by relaxing your muscles. Studies say laughter can also help improve your immune system and mood.