Yes, stress and hair loss are related. Excessive physical or emotional stress associated with pregnancy, chronic illness, injury, relationship issues, financial concerns and even jet lag, can trigger hair loss. Luckily, this relationship is not permanent. That means managing your stress levels may help prevent hair loss and regain the lost strands.

Types of hair loss associated with stress

Three types of hair loss associated with high stress levels are: Telogen effluvium, Trichotillomania and Alopecia areata.

Telogen effluvium: High stress levels can push hair follicles into a resting phase. Over time, affected hairs might fall out suddenly while combing or washing your hair.

Trichotillomania: It is an irresistible urge to pull out hair from your scalp, eyebrows or other areas of your body. This is a way of dealing with negative feelings, such as stress, tension, or frustration.

Alopecia areata: In this condition, your body’s immune system attacks your hair follicles, causing hair loss.

Potential Ways to Cope with stress

You can’t always prevent stress from occurring in your life, but you can minimize the amount of stress you experience. Try these tips to counteract stress and protect your hair.

Maintain A Regular Workout Routine

The endorphin-boosting effects of exercise will help lighten up your mood. Indulging in some physical activity will help release negative energy and channel your stress into something good.

Practice relaxation techniques

In order to combat stress, you need to activate your body’s natural relaxation response. Practicing relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, rhythmic exercise, yoga, or tai chi can help.

Surround Yourself with A Support System

Having people in your life that support you can help you unwind from a long day at work. Talking to your friends and family can help you relax and de-stress. They may also provide helpful advice when you need it.

Eat Healthy Meals

Eating regular and healthy meals during the day can help in reducing stress. Include more fruits and veggies in your diet and avoid eating junk food when you are feeling emotional.