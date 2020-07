A lack of the right nutrients in the diet may slow down hair growth or even cause hair loss.

Monsoon brings greenery and lovely weather that provides a huge relief from the scorching heat of summer. But the rainy season also brings along a tale of skin, hair and health problems. Humidity combined with heat can lead to various hair problems such as frizzy hair, damaged hair, hair fall, dandruff, and itchy scalp. Increased moisture in the air during monsoon season can also provide a favourable condition for bacterial and fungal growth in the scalp. Therefore, taking care of hair properly is very important during the rainy days. Hair fall is also linked to a deficiency of nutrients, especially iron, biotin, protein, and essential fatty acids. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared the top three foods to prevent hair loss this monsoon – Methi dana, Aliv seeds, and Nutmeg. She also gave some tips on how to add these foods to your diet.

How can these foods benefit your hair?

A lack of the right nutrients in the diet may slow down hair growth or even cause hair loss. So, if you’re experiencing hair loss due to poor nutrition, eating a balanced diet with the right nutrients may help prevent hair fall and promote the rate of hair growth. Let’s check out the nutritional value of the three foods suggested by Rujuta.

Methi dana

Fenugreek seeds, more popularly known as methi dana in Hindi, are rich in folic acid, vitamins, and minerals. They also contain a high amount of protein and nicotinic acid, which are known to be beneficial in treating dandruff, dryness of hair, baldness, and hair thinning. The lecithin in methi dana helps hydrates the hair and strengthens the roots or hair follicles.

How to use fenugreek seeds to prevent hair loss –

According to Rujuta, you can mix the seeds with warm coconut oil and massage it on your scalp after it cools down. This should be left overnight. You can also use it in making kadhi and khichdi or in tadka for veggies like pumpkin or to flavour your raita. The methi dana is especially useful if your hair loss is due to a hormonal issue (PCOD, etc) as it helps improve insulin response, the nutritionist said.

Aliv seeds

These seeds are also known as halim seed, aashali, asalu halim, garden cress and chandrashoor. Aliv seeds are loaded with protein, iron, folic acid, and vitamin C. They are very beneficial in preventing hair loss because of iron deficiency anaemia. Experts say that consuming aliv seeds for at least 2months can increase the iron levels in haemoglobin and help in treating anemia. These seeds are also used a natural remedy for treating hair loss after chemotherapy.

How to use Aliv seeds to prevent hair loss –

There are many methods of consuming aliv seeds. Rujuta suggests soaking them in milk and drinking it at night. “Roll these iron rich seeds into laddoos with coconut and ghee for even better results,” Rujuta wrote in her instagram post. You can also add the seeds to regular all spice ladoos which are traditionally given to new moms or put it in porridge with milk and jaggery.

Nutmeg

The aromatic spice is an effective natural solution for various skin and hair problems. Nutmeg is packed with iron, minerals such as magnesium, manganese and copper; and vitamins such as B1, B6, folic acid, etc. According to Rujuta, the vitamin B6, folic acid and magnesium in nutmeg can help prevent hair loss and distress. It has anti-inflammatory properties that help treat damaged scalp and get rid of dandruff.

How to use nutmeg to prevent hair loss –

Rujuta suggests adding a small pinch of nutmeg to milk (along with Aliv seeds) and drinking it at night.

Massaging nutmeg oil on to your scalp may help ease inflammation and improve circulation levels. This in turn will reduce hair loss as well as stimulate hair growth.

Other ingredients that Rujuta says are beneficial for hair include ghee (for its essential fats), haldi (for its immuno-boosting properties) and dahi (for the minerals and probiotic bacteria).