The scorching summer heat can damage your hair and can lead to hair fall. If you’re already dealing with the problem, your search for the solution ends here. In this article, Dr. Zeel Gandhi, an Ayurvedic doctor and a formulator for Vedix, tells us all about personalized Ayurvedic solution to combat summer hair fall. Read till the end and say goodbye to hair loss. Also Read - Many Post-COVID Patients Struggling With Hair Loss Problems: Reason Explained

Have you noticed how everyone has a different time of the year they love? Like a plant that chooses to bloom in a particular season, all humans, based on their dosha profiles, may experience different seasons diversely. Vata (air), Pitta (fire) and Kapha (water) are three doshas, and all individuals possess them in varying amounts, making us different from the other. Ayurveda celebrated your unique individuality long before the body-positive movement embraced the modern world. Also Read - Pandemic triggering dramatic hair loss; Tips to tackle the problem

As a philosophy, Ayurveda specializes in naturalizing humans in their immediate environment. It is hard to escape the seasonal dynamics, even if we choose to sit in an air-conditioned room with the sun shunned out. Ayurveda believes that living in harmony inside out is the simplest way to enjoy good health. Ritu charya, a chapter on seasonal regimen in Ayurvedic texts, describes how one can attune their lifestyle, diet, and recreational activities based on the seasons. Grishma Ritu – Summers are especially harsh on hair. Here are some ways to deal with seasonal hair fall according to Dosha dominance. Also Read - Severe hair loss could be a sign of Vitamin D deficiency

Vata dominant

Vata hair is dry, brittle, thin, and splits easily. The intense summer sun is very drying, so they should be extra careful about hydration to prevent hair fall. When applied regularly, castor oil, olive oil, and shea butter can prevent the hair from splitting.

Deep nourishing masks with yogurt, cream, and plant butter at the base are prescribed for Vata individuals to deepen the hair roots. Methi is excellent for managing dry hair woes.

Mix a tablespoon of Methi seed powder with yogurt and leave it covered on your kitchen counter overnight. Apply as a mask and wash off.

Pitta dominant

Pitta individuals may experience scalp inflammation resulting from excessive sweating and heat. They also tend to trigger a lot of scalp oil in summer, leading to dandruff and a foul smell. The trick for Pitta individuals is to find the right balance between cleansing and moisturizing the scalp. Too much of both can worsen hair fall.

Cooling light oils like coconut mixed with camphor, peppermint crystals, and rosemary arrest hair fall among Pitta individuals. Non-oily hydrating masks should be used frequently to prevent split ends, maintain a healthy scalp and prevent hair breakage.

Masks made with cucumber, coconut milk, goat’s milk and buttermilk help balance Pitta.

Amla should be used indulgently by a Pitta individual. Soak a spoon of Amla powder in buttermilk overnight. Strain and use this as a pre-rinse before shampooing your hair to counteract hair fall.

Kapha dominant

With the increased heat, Kapha individuals often find themselves sweating profusely. The generally strong, calm, level-headed Kapha finds himself at the brink of exhaustion and irritability during this season.

Kapha individuals are bound to experience hair troubles during this season. They otherwise have plenty of great hair days throughout the year, except perhaps in summers. Even Kapha individuals who naturally hold a lot of water in their bodies, experience a loss of moisture from hair at the peak of summer.

The best way to avoid water loss is to seal the water in through regular massages with herbs-infused Sesame oil. Turmeric, aloe vera juice and lemons are excellent in hair packs for Kapha to prevent hair fall.

Keeping your head covered in the sun, avoiding spicy and hot foods, and doing Sirsasana daily can also help prevent hair fall in summers for everyone.

About the author

Dr. Zeel Gandhi is an Ayurvedic doctor and is a formulator for Vedix. An expert at providing holistic solutions for health problems encompassing internal medicine, Panchakarma, Yoga, Ayurvedic nutrition, and formulations. She also writes extensively on Panchakarma, Ayurveda herbs, nutrition, and simple adjustments in daily life that attune you to the natural circadian rhythm and ashtanga Yoga.