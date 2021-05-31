The scorching summer heat can damage your hair and can lead to hair fall. If you’re already dealing with the problem your search for the solution ends here. In this article Dr. Zeel Gandhi an Ayurvedic doctor and a formulator for Vedix tells us all about personalized Ayurvedic solution to combat summer hair fall. Read till the end and say goodbye to hair loss. Have you noticed how everyone has a different time of the year they love? Like a plant that chooses to bloom in a particular season all humans based on their dosha profiles may experience different seasons