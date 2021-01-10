People are experiencing major hair loss due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read on to know how you can combat the problem.

Unearthing clumps of hair in your shower drain is never a pretty sight! Hair fall may not be harmful, but it is scary. While shedding approximately 50 to 100 strands each day is normal, losing more hair than usual could be a cause of concern.

In the current scenario, people have been experiencing a host of seemingly distinct symptoms, including episodes of hair loss. But it can be confusing for healthy individuals to understand the exact cause of the problem. As it turns out, one thread that connects it all is chronic stress. But coronavirus patients may also experience hair loss after getting infected.

Hair Loss Following COVID Infection

Dr Sirisha Singh, Dermatologist, explains, "Hair goes through a growth cycle. Hair can be in the anagen phase or the growing phase when the hair roots are strong and a telogen phase when hair is typically shed."

The condition, referred to as the telogen effluvium, is a form of temporary hair loss usually happens after a shock or a traumatic event. With people losing their jobs, unable to see their families and going through a tough time – naturally, these drastic lifestyle changes led to an overwhelming amount of stress.

“Following any stress to the body, including a COVID infection, waves of hair may go into the telogen phase, and there may be significant shedding of hair. This typically starts about 2-3 months after the COVID infection and may last for 6-9 months. Following this, people usually notice a gradual recovery,” she added.

Stress-Induced Hair Fall

The symptom may even appear in people who have never had coronavirus, which can be extremely confusing for many. It turns out that chronic stress could be the reason behind involuntary shedding of your hair.

“Some hair shedding may be inevitable, but stress can add to the problem. In addition, if a person has poor nutrition or suffers from a deficiency, the problem may get aggravated,” elaborated Dr Singh.

How Can You Manage Hair Loss?

If you have been experiencing hair loss throughout the pandemic, you’re not alone. But the good news? Hair loss triggered by telogen effluvium is reversible. Genetic (alopecia) hair loss may be difficult to treat, but this type of hair fall is hormonal, which is why it can be controlled. Here are some ways suggested by the expert to combat the problem.