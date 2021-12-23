Oxygen Laser Therapy For Hair Loss: What You Need To Know

Laser therapy for hair loss is considered safe, effective, tolerable, and less invasive than hair transplant surgery.

Regardless of whether a man or woman, hair loss can trigger a significant psychological breakdown, leading to lower self-esteem and confidence. A 2009 survey conducted by the International Society of Hair restoration Surgery (ISHRS) revealed that men with fuller head of hair exude more confidence and may be more successful in their career. In addition, 59.8 per cent of the respondents admitted that they would rather have more hair than more money or more friends.

Retaining the hair or getting it restored can help make people more confident and marketable in their overall appearance. So, if you're suffering from hair loss, thinning hair, and scalp problems, laser therapy could be a good option. Laser therapy is considered safe, effective, tolerable, and less invasive than hair transplant surgery.

Dr Nikita SV, Aesthetic Physician, MAX Hair Clinic, tells us more about laser treatment for hair loss and its benefits.

Oxygen laser Therapy

Oxygen laser therapy is one of the most innovative methods that helps to retain hair. It is a USA FDA-approved advanced technology treatment that offers a superior scalp phototherapeutic effects in androgenic alopecia (male and female pattern hair loss).

Low laser therapy is also referred to as cool beam laser therapy which has a wavelength that is noninvasive with 100 percent oxygen administered to scalp enhance the effectiveness of treatment. It's very safe for healthy and effective hair growth purpose.

Benefits of laser therapy

Stabilize hair loss

Thickens the thin hair strands

Increases blood supply to the hair follicles

Re-grows hair if roots are alive beneath the scalp

Improves the scalp condition

Minimizes dandruff by improving the PH balance of the scalp

Benefits of oxygen in scalp:

You may like to read

Activates production of collagen.

Balances scalp secretion, moisturize the scalp, regulates sebaceous gland secretion.

Restructures healthy cell and improves skin immunity

Promotes intercellular fluid and nutrients

How laser treatment for hair loss work?

Laser hair therapy is a non-surgical approach in the treatment of hair loss, thinning hair, and scalp problems. Using a medical laser device containing therapeutic soft low-light level lasers, light energy is delivered directly from laser diodes covering your head. This helps stimulate cell metabolism and damaged cells to repair themselves. Research suggests that laser treatments can induce the hair follicle to enter growth-cycle, and the hair developed through stimulation is healthier and stronger than the naturally grown hair.

The effectiveness of MAX oxygen laser therapy has been tested and proven by scientists from U. Penn. They found an increase in the hair density by 40-60 per cent and an 85 percent success rate in halting the progression of hair loss after the therapy.

Final words

Oxygen laser therapy takes 40-45 minutes of your time, and the number of sessions will be decided by your aesthetic physician after examination of your scalp and hair condition, says Dr Nikita..

As yet another unique solution, MAX patented Laser Beam Dispersion technology offers a unique combination of laser beam dispersion for hair retention and re growth woes. With this therapy you are sure to have a natural and healthy growing hair, she adds.