By this time of the year, the weather turns humid and hot! Most days look like you have just had a sweat shower. A few minutes without the AC, and you feel you have worked out for an hour. Speaking of working out, imagine how much people would sweat after a strenuous workout session. Think greasy hair that takes a toll on your hair health. To save your locks from damage, you need to take care of the pre and post-workout. Also Read - Benefits of hair massage: Rujuta Diwekar shares the right way to do weekly Champi

While washing your hair every day is not an option as it can make your scalp dry, strip your strands of its natural oils and accelerate hair fall. So, here are some tips as shared by Agnes Chen, Technical Head, Streax Professional, with IANS. Also Read - Fenugreek, onions and other ingredients that will keep your hair strong this winter

Pre Workout Hair Care Tips

You also need to take care of your hair before working out. Here are some hair care tips you need to keep in mind: Also Read - How to get straight hair naturally: 8 home remedies

Workout Hairstyle Is Also Important

As per the expert, you need to figure out the kind of hairstyle you want. If you are going for a relaxing session, go for a loose bun to keep yourself relaxed. In case its cardio, you should keep your hair away from your ace to avoid any obstructions in your workout session.

Tie Your Hair

There’s nothing better than tying your hair in a neat style, away from the face. From scrunchy to hairbands to clips, you can choose from a range of hair accessories that will help you hold your style in place.

Hair Perfume Is Good

Thank god for hair perfumes! Hair fragrance can add elegance and confidence to your personality. If you don’t want your hair to smell, hair perfume is the way to go. And for that extra shine, you can use a shine spray to give your hair a long-lasting smoothness.

Post-Workout Hair Care Tips

It is essential to take care of your hair post-workout as well, here are some tips to help you do that:

Wash The Dirt Away

Refresh your strands by scheduling hair washes according to your workout sessions. Use a deep cleansing shampoo to get rid of all sweat, grime and dirt from the hair and scalp. As per Agnes Chen, you can clean it twice, keeping the temperature between lukewarm to cool. Then, use the conditioner and keep it for 3-5 minutes and rinse with cold water.

Use Ribbon Hair Ties Instead Of The Elastic Ones

Many people use an elastic hairband to tie up their hair, but that could lead to hair breakage and dents. It is better to loosen up the hair or using a soft hair tie that doesn’t lead to these problems.

Avoid Blow Drying Your Hair

As much as people love blow-drying their hair to perfection, it could lead to some serious health problems. Ditch the hairdryer as it tends to dry up the hair and make them frizzy, detangle it and make it lose its shine over time. So, you can save some time to take care of your hair.