Everyday, dust, dirt, and pollution damage your hair. Even stepping out of your house brings in several challenges due to coronavirus and environmental pollution. Your usual shampoo-conditioner routine isn't enough to replenish the lost moisture and the shine of your hair; but a hair spa is. A good and chemical-free hair spa nourishes your hair strands, makes your hair stronger while you enjoy a nice, relaxing hair massage. Whenever you see your hair losing its shine and strength, go for a hair spa. It makes your hair shiny, smooth and healthy.

While you can book a salon hair spa treatment every once in a while, you can try this easy hair spa treatment at home to nourish and condition your hair needs.

Step 01: Massage you hair and scalp with an organic natural oil

Start your spa with a good and relaxing oil massage to nourish the hair and stimulate the blood flow to the scalp. You can choose any organic hair oil of your choice for this step.

Some of the oils that are recommended are: cold pressed coconut oil, sweet almond oil, organic olive oil, etc. These oils are easily available in the market and are great for your hair. The healthy fats and the nutrients in these oils help nourish the hair strands from the root.

A soft and gentle head massage helps in relaxing you and reduces stress, which is also a cause of hair issues such as hair fall.

Step 02: Steam your hair using a steamer or a hot towel

The next and one of the most important steps in doing a hair spa is allowing the oil to penetrate your hair cuticle properly. You can use an electric steamer (do not use extreme heat). Blow only a little bit of steam in your hair. Or else, you can use a hot towel. All you have to do is soak a towel in water and squeeze it completely. Put it into a micro oven for 30 seconds. Now wrap this carefully around your head. Keep it for 10-15 minutes.

Step 03: Shampoo hair to wash out the oil

Now, it is time to wash and clean your hair. Always use a sulphate-frees shampoo to wash your hair. A gentle shampoo is all you need to pamper your hair. These shampoos take time to wash off the oil from your scalp and for that you don’t have to go for a chemically enriched shampoo. Instead, you can shampoo it again to remove hair spa cream fully and other dirt build-up. Massage gently while you are shampooing. It is also recommended to first mix your shampoo with some water and then apply it on your hair.

Step 04: Deep condition with homemade hair mask

This is the final and the most important step of any hair spa treatment even if you do it at home. You can choose a good hair mask creme from the market (make sure to read the ingredients before you apply it on your hair). Or else, you can also make your own customised hair mask at home using pantry ingredients like eggs, curd, honey, banana, avocado or even green tea. Leave the hair mask on for 15-20 minutes in your hair to get the softest nourished hair.

Step 05: Rinse your hair with a mild shampoo

Final step of this at-home salon like spa is rinse off the hair mask with a mild and sulphate-free shampoo. After shampooing, you can use your regular conditioner if you feel like it. And, as you know, you don’t apply the conditioner on your scalp. Apply the conditioner only on your hair strands. Leave it for 6-7 seconds and wash it off. Do not rub your hair with a towel or use a blow dryer. Let your hair dry naturally. You must apply a good serum after this to protect your hair from pollution or external damage.

You are now done with your hair spa therapy at home. By doing this easy 5 steps hair spa at home weekly, you can restore your hair to its healthy state easily.