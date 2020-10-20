Everyday dust dirt and pollution damage your hair. Even stepping out of your house brings in several challenges due to coronavirus and environmental pollution. Your usual shampoo-conditioner routine isn’t enough to replenish the lost moisture and the shine of your hair; but a hair spa is. A good and chemical-free hair spa nourishes your hair strands makes your hair stronger while you enjoy a nice relaxing hair massage. Whenever you see your hair losing its shine and strength go for a hair spa. It makes your hair shiny smooth and healthy. While you can book a salon hair spa treatment