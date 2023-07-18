Hair SOS: Lovneet Batra Sheds Light On 7 Foods To Getting Rid Of Hair Loss

Simple change in your diet could actually make a difference when it comes to hair loss.

Let's face it, hair loss is something we've all experienced at some point or another. Usually, we rush to salons or trichologists seeking a solution. But have you ever considered that a simple change in your diet could actually make a difference? Well, nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently enlightened us on Instagram about the powerful effects of a good diet on our hair. According to Lovneet, "Your diet plays a crucial role in promoting healthy hair." It turns out that lacking the right nutrients can slow down hair growth or even lead to hair loss. So, what are these magical nutrients? In her post, the nutritionist revealed 7 food items that can work wonders for our precious locks.

These foods contain vital nutrients like vitamins A, C, D, and E, zinc, B vitamins, iron, biotin, protein, and essential fatty acids. Incorporating below written items into our diet could potentially yield positive results and promote healthier hair.

Spinach: This leafy green powerhouse is packed with iron, vitamin A & C, omega-3 acids, and magnesium. These nutrients work together to maintain a healthier scalp and promote lustrous hair.

Lentils: These tiny legumes are a fantastic source of protein, iron, zinc, and vitamin B & C. Their nutritional profile is essential for restoring hair health and promoting hair growth.

Walnuts: Snack on walnuts for a dose of biotin, B vitamins (B1, B6, and B9), vitamin E, proteins, and magnesium. These nutrients strengthen hair cuticles and nourish the scalp for healthier hair.

Yoghourt: Packed with vitamin B5 and vitamin D, yoghourt supports hair follicle health and promotes overall hair strength.

Oats: Do not forget to include oats in your die. They are rich in fibre, zinc, iron, and omega-6 fatty acids (PUFAs) that stimulate hair growth and support scalp health.

Strawberries: Enjoy these juicy delights for their high silica content, a trace mineral vital for hair strength and growth.

Sweet Potato: Beta carotene works as a shield against dry, dull hair and stimulating scalp glands. Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of beta carotene.

Take a look at Lovneet Batra's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

Include these food items in your daily diet and say bye to hair loss.

