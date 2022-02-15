Hair Regrowth After Chemotherapy: Dos And Don’ts

Hair loss is one of the side effects of chemotherapy. You will soon get you hair back but the treatment may result in weak hair and therefore it is important to take good care of your tresses post chemotherapy.

Chemotherapy is a dreaded word, and to have to go through is distressing and confusing. It causes a number of side effects and hair loss is one of them and the most stressful one. Different people see different effects of hair loss during and after chemotherapy. However, the bright side is that once chemo is over the hair will start to grow back.

The hair might grow different than it was before in terms of texture and colour, but you will soon get you hair back. Your hair might start to regrow at the last leg of chemotherapy or after that, said Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

Dr. Kapoor added that while it will grow at a normal rate, you may notice some changes such as:

Fuzzy soft hair

About one inch of hair in about two to three months after chemotherapy

For a good length of hair, you will have to wait about a year.

You might get chemo curls - your hair might become curly, or it might become straighter than before

The hair colour might be different because of loss of pigment

Hair on eyebrows and eyelashes will grow at a faster rate

"Hair regrowth after chemotherapy results in weak hair and therefore make sure that you take good care of the hair. You can talk to a hair specialist about good hair care post chemotherapy," she stated.

Post-chemo hair care tips

Dr. Kapoor has shared some tips to take care of your hair post chemotherapy:

Ask your trichologist about minoxidil and if you can use it as hair loss treatment

Avoid colouring your new hair for about a year after chemotherapy. The scalp is sensitive after chemotherapy and might react to the artificial colour in dyes.

Use a baby shampoo or any mild shampoo that are especially meant for dry, damaged, and curly hair.

When shampooing, massage the scalp gently to increase the circulation. It will also help in controlling dandruff and flaky scalp

Always use lukewarm water when washing the scalp

Switch to leave-in conditioner and use it once a week

Let your hair dry naturally and avoid using heating and drying tools

If you want to use styling products then buy the ones that are water based and wash away easily

How to stimulate hair growth after chemotherapy

To improve hair growth after chemotherapy, Dr. Kapoor suggested:

Take food items rich in vitamin and minerals. You can consult your doctor for supplements and include food items rich in Vitamin C, E and B in your diet.

Make sure you take a protein rich diet that includes both plant and animal proteins such as meat, tofu, lentils, eggs, milk, cheese etc.

Use essential oils such as ylang-ylang, bergamot, rosemary, lavender, that help in stimulating hair follicles. You can also massage your scalp using virgin coconut oil.

Add whole nuts, leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, whole grains to your diet. They are rich in simple carbohydrates that help in improving hair growth and nourish the scalp cells for healthy growth.

Dr. Kapoor noted, "You can also talk to your doctor about new age hair regrowth treatments such as the QR678 hair regrowth therapy which have been clinically proven to be effective for post chemotherapy hair regrowth."

Keep in mind that the rate of hair regrowth will depend on many factors such as your general health, age, the time of treatment, your hair health, the scalp health etc. Therefore, give it time and take good care of your hair at all times, she added.