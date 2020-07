Guys, your hair is one of the first things girls notice about you. And your hairstyle can tell a lot about your personality. So, take care of your hair to keep it healthy and attractive. If you’re suffering from hair loss, keep reading to find out the best solution for it. Also Read - 5 hair oils you must include in your grooming routine during summer

Both men and women lose between 50 and 100 hairs a day, which is normal. But when there is an excess of hair loss, it is a cause of concern because losing your hair could also mean losing confidence. A receding hairline, which usually begins on top at the frontal line, can be annoying as it can greatly affect your appearance. But worrying won’t help. The answer to your problem lies in nature. Also Read - Grooming tips for men: Oil your hair regularly while the lockdown keeps you stuck at home

Birch essential oil, made from the bark of the birch trees, is often recommended by experts for hair growth. Rich with many nutrients essential for hair health, birch bark is also used in making shampoos. Birch bark contains high amount of vitamin C which helps build collagen, which in turn helps improve hair growth, reduce hair loss, and thickens and strengthens hair fibres. Lupeol and betulinic acid found in birch is also known to improve absorption of keratin, a protein that is the key structural building block for your hair. Further, these substances can help reduce inflammation and inhibit bacterial growth. Also Read - Dear men, if your hair loss begins at the crown of the head – you may have this condition

Due to its myriad properties, birch essential oil is used for various purposes including as a tonic, disinfectant and as an agent to promote healthier hair.

Birch essential oil for your hair

One of the lesser-known benefits of birch essential oil is that it can improve hair growth. Experts say this oil can make your hair stronger and fuller as well as prevent your hair from becoming dry or brittle. What’s more, birch essential oil is also the best natural remedy for dandruff. It improves blood circulation, stimulates the hair follicles, and promotes hair growth.

To get these benefits, apply a few drops of birch oil to the scalp before shampooing. For even better results, you can create a hair oil concoction by mixing birch essential oil with Ylang Ylang oil, rosemary oil, lemon oil, and lavender oil. Applying this oil regularly onto your scalp will help halt the hair loss process.

Benefits of oiling your hair regularly

We are all stuck at homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But instead of worrying about things that is not in our hand, focus on your health and give some extra care to your hair too. One of the best way to improve your to keep your hair strong, shiny is oiling. At least oil your hair once in a week to get these benefits:

Acts as a natural hair conditioner: Oiling keeps your hair and scalp moisturized and prevent it from becoming dry and brittle. Other than birch oil, you can also use natural oils like coconut, olive and jojoba. For best results, apply these oils on your hair and leave it on overnight. Wash it off with a mild shampoo the next day.

Improves blood circulation: Slowly massage your scalp while oiling. It can help in better absorption of the oil, stimulate blood circulation, and calm the body.

Fights off infections: Regularly oiling your hair can help prevent fungal and bacterial infections as well as keep your scalp hydrated.

Gives hair a natural shine: Oil your hair regularly to say goodbye to frizzy hair. Oiling helps nourish your hair roots from deep inside, leading to shiny and strong hair.