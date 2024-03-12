Does Drinking Rosemary Tea Promote Hair Growth?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Herbal teas are said to provide a variety of benefits. There are teas designed to treat everything from indigestion to insomnia and more. Rosemary tea is one such herbal tea that helps promote new hair growth, besides its promising effects on anxiety and depression. But does rosemary tea help you grow the hair of your dreams? If you yearn for perfect tresses, keep reading to discover if rosemary tea can promote new hair growth.
In addition to being a staple of Tunisian cuisine, rosemary tea, made from plant leaves, is also used in folk medicine to cure various ailments.
Rosemary tea is known to exhibit vasodilation and vasoconstriction properties due to ursolic acid, which helps increase circulation to the scalp.
In addition to boosting hair growth and preventing hair loss, the herbal tea adds shine and increases strength. By improving blood circulation, rosemary tea can help supply essential nutrients to hair follicles, assisting in developing stronger strands. It also adds shine and smoothness to your hair, giving you lustrous, strong tresses you can flaunt around confidently.
Scientific evidence suggests that rosemary has potential benefits for nerve tissue. In a study, Carnosic acid, an active ingredient in the plant, demonstrated the ability to heal tissue and nerve damage. This capacity to repair nerve endings may also stimulate nerves on the scalp, potentially leading to the restoration of hair growth.
(This article has been medically verified by Dr Kanu Verma, Consultant- Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi)
