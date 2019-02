Hair fall can be attributed to various factors including genetics, hormonal issues, illness, medications, stress, changing lifestyle, poor diet, so on and so forth. © Shutterstock

There is nothing to worry about losing some hair every day. It is completely natural. “Well, an average adult has 100,000 to 150,000 hair on his head and losing 50 to 100 of them a day is normal. However, if you are losing more than that, it’s something to be concerned about”, says Dr. Dr. S K Kashyap, Consultant Skin Specialist & Dermatologist, Kashyap Skin Clinic. Your normal hair fall will in fact, reflect in your hair brush.

Hair loss can be attributed to various factors including genetics, hormonal issues, illness, medications, stress, changing lifestyle, poor diet, so on and so forth. Some types of hair loss are not reversible while others, caused by temporary factors like hormonal changes, can be fixed. Whatever the cause be, you need to consult a dermatologist for abnormal hair fall. However, natural remedies may also work wonders. Here are some home-made hair solutions approved by Dr. Kashyap.

Garlic

Jam-packed with minerals like zinc, calcium and sulphur, garlic helps in hair growth. It has antimicrobial properties which kill bacteria and germs causing damage to your scalp and prevent hair loss. Moreover, garlic has a mineral known as selenium which helps stimulate blood circulation for maximum nourishment to the hair.

Rx: Crush few garlic cloves and boil them with coconut oil. Now, let the mixture cool a bit and apply on your scalp. Let it stay there for 30 minutes. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

Onion juice

According to a study published in the Journal of Dermatology, applying onion juice to the scalp may help your hair re-grow. This is because onion is jam-packed with sulphur which increases collagen production and thus helps in hair growth when applied on the scalp.

Rx: You need to squeeze juice out of onion after chopping it finely. Now, apply this juice on your scalp and let it be there for 15 minutes. After that, you can rinse it off completely with a mild shampoo.

Henna

Having antimicrobial properties, heena helps fight off dandruff and maintain scalp health. Moreover, by unclogging pores and balancing your scalp’s pH levels, it stops hair loss and promotes healthy hair growth.

Rx: You can either apply heena alone or mix it with mustard oil to make an effective hair oil or pack. In case you want to do the latter, take 250 ml of mustard oil and 60g of dried henna leaves. Boil them together and then filter out the oil. Now, you can use this oil to massage your scalp daily. You can also mix heena with curd and apply it on your scalp as a pack. Rinse it after one hour.

Coconut

A research published in the Journal of Cosmetic Science has revealed that coconut oil treatment can prevent damage to various types of hair when used before or after a wash. Due to the presence of antioxidants in it, coconut oil boosts healthy hair growth. It has lauric acid that helps bind the protein in hair and protects the roots and strands preventing them from breakage. Moreover, its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties help protect scalp against any bacterial problems that can inhibit hair growth.

Rx: You can warm coconut oil a bit and massage it from your hair root to tip. Also, you can grate a coconut and squeeze its milk. Now, mix it with water and apply on the required area. Wash it off the next morning.

Amla or Indian gooseberry

Considered as a superfood for hair, amla contains vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and phytonutrients that can increase blood circulation significantly throughout the scalp. They provide nourishment to the hair follicles making the hair fibres strong and putting an end to your hair fall story. Moreover, amla is rich in vitamin C that produces collagen protein which helps in stimulating hair growth, both length and volume wise.

Rx: Extract juice out of amla and mix it with lemon juice. Apply on your scalp, let it dry and then rinse your hair using lukewarm water.

Hibiscus

Being rich in vitamin C, it boosts collagen (amino acid chain that strengthen your hair) production. Also, it has amino acids that strengthen your hair roots by nourishing it with the essential nutrients. Hibiscus can potentially stimulate your hair to grow back from dormant follicles and bald patches. Moreover, it helps thicken your hair and adds volume to it.

Rx: Crush it and mix with sesame or coconut oil to make a paste. Now, apply this paste on your scalp and let it stay for a few hours. Rinse with a mild shampoo.

Eggs

Being a rich source of various minerals, proteins, and B-complex vitamins, eggs can potentially curb hair loss, strengthen your locks and stimulate new hair growth. Also, it is rich in carotenoid vitamin, lutein, which improves the elasticity of your hair by hydrating it. Moreover, it heals brittle hair, curbs breakage and split-ends while improving the texture of your hair.

Rx: Take the white part of an egg and mix it properly with a teaspoon of olive oil. Now, when you have a paste-like consistency, apply it on your scalp and hair. Let it stay for 15 to 20 minutes and then rinse with a mild shampoo.