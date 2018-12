Just like facials, it is necessary to do hair spas regularly. Hair spa treatments ensure that your hair gets the much-needed TLC to help restore its shine and strength. You must strive to do hair spas about twice a month to minimize and reverse the damage wrecked upon your hair by pollution, dust, sun, shampoos, straightening, hair colouring and other stress factors. But, going to a salon to do hair spas requires you to shell out money, take appointments and be at the mercy of your salon and beautician to do the job. It’s best to do a hair spa at home with natural ingredients. This DIY hair spa is easy, quick and uses ingredients from your kitchen. Try doing this DIY hair spa treatment at home.

What you need

Hair oil

Mild shampoo or shikakai and conditioner

Turkish towel

Bucket of hot water

A ball of cotton

Comb

Shower cap

Ingredients needed for the hair mask (given below)

Steps for DIY hair spa at home

1. Whip up a hair mask according to your hair type. Use ingredients like yoghurt, eggs, honey, lemon, hair oils, fruits and vegetables to make the hair mask. Keep aside.

2. Heat any hair oil you prefer: coconut, amla, castor, almond, olive or any other. make sure it is not too hot.

3. Comb your hair to detangle it. Spread oil all over your palms and massage it in your hair and on your scalp. You could also dip a cotton ball into the oil and apply it on your scalp. Massage for about 10 minutes or get someone else to massage for a longer time. This will improve blood circulation on your scalp.

4. Fill a bucket with hot water. Dip a clean Turkish towel inside and let it soak the water. Take the towel out and squeeze the excess water. Be careful as the water is hot.

5. For hair steam: Wrap the towel around your head to cover all the head. Make sure there is no water dripping. Keep the towel on till the towel becomes cool. Repeat the process. The steam will help the oil penetrate deep in your hair and scalp.

6. After the steam, wash your hair with a mild shampoo or shikakai.

7. Apply the hair mask on your hair. Cover with a shower cap. Keep it on for about 30 minutes.

8. You can now use a mild shampoo to wash off your hair. Use a mild conditioner to seal the moisture in your hair. 9. Let it dry naturally.