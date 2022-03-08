Bollywood Actress Bhagyashree Is In Love With QR678: Discover The Advantages Of This Innovative Hair Fall Treatment

Alopecia, male pattern baldness or chemotherapy-induced hair loss, QR678 treatment can come to your rescue.

Recently Bollywood actress Bhagyashree shared her experience about a hair loss treatment she did It's called QR678. The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress revealed that she has fallen in love with the therapy, after seeing the amazing results. Bhagyashree stated that though she always advocates the natural ways of improving and maintaining health, sometimes it gets difficult due to the pollution, hormonal changes and the amount of styling that they have to do. When she started experiencing hair loss, her husband suggested QR678 treatment. She saw the differences in just a few days after starting the treatment. The actress appreciated her doctor Dr Vinay Choksi, chief hair transplant surgeon, Wow Cosmetology Center and the inventors of this innovative hair fall & hair regrowth treatment.

Describing about QR678 treatment, Bhagyashree said, "It is a simple procedure that supplements directly to your hair follicles. With a non-invasive technology, the hair gets all the nourishments that it needs."

To know more about this treatment, we contacted the inventors - Dr Debraj Shome, Cosmetic Surgeon & Director, The Esthetic Clinics, and Dr Rinky Kapoor Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon. Following are excerpts from the interview:

Q. What is QR 678 treatment?

QR 678 therapy is a revolutionary treatment for alopecia. It has acquired US and Indian patent. It is Indian FDA approved and has given life-changing results. The formulation has been named QR678 to signify a quick response to a disease that earlier had no remedy. This therapy arrests hair fall and increases the number, thickness and density of existing hair, by giving greater hair coverage to people with alopecia.

Q. How it works and what are its benefits?

This therapy curbs the hair fall and increases the thickness and number and density of existing hair, offering a greater coverage to those with hair loss. The polypeptides used in the therapy are present in scalp (however, they get decreased in scalps that have hair fall due to various reasons). It helps with the enrichment of the scalp skin with polypeptides which cause hair growth. Each of these molecules present in the composition has a unique mechanism of action, hence the QR678 works in many types of alopecia. Since these polypeptides are normally present in the scalp, replenishing the scalp with this is not artificial and doesn't result in side effects as it is locally administered over the scalp skin by mesotherapy and it is not absorbed into the systemic circulation. QR 678 is non-invasive, non-surgical, safer, and affordable.

Q. Who should go for this treatment?

This therapy works well in androgenetic alopecia or male pattern baldness and female pattern hair loss. Likewise, it has also shown encouraging results in post-chemotherapy-induced hair loss, treatment for other hair conditions like seborrheic dermatitis, post-Covid and post-pregnancy hair loss, and immunogenic diseases like alopecia areata.

Q.How many sittings a person requires to get the desired results?

The procedure takes 8-10 sessions for hair regrowth, additional medicines may be prescribed as adjunctive therapy especially if there is underlying hormonal imbalance.

Q. What are the advantages of QR 678 treatment as compared to other hair loss treatments?

Now, QR 678 therapy is considered a revolutionary treatment in alopecia. It is a boon for those with androgenetic alopecia or male pattern baldness and female pattern hair loss and chemotherapy-induced hair loss.

It is non-surgical procedure, unlike a hair transplant. It is easy to administer, painless, quick lunchtime procedure unlike other tedious and painful treatments like PRP.

It is specific for hair growth only, unlike PRP or stem cells which are used for skin, hair, bones, etc. which are like a jack of all trades but master of none.

QR678 is a patented and FDA approved therapy for hair loss. Results are clinically proven and much better than other therapies like PRP and stem cells, with robust data published in internationally reputed medical journals.

Q. Any side effects one can experience after the treatment?

The QR 678 therapy doesn't have any side-effects as it is locally administered over the scalp skin by mesotherapy and as such is not absorbed into the systemic circulation.

Q. Things one should keep in mind during and after QR 678 treatment.

If you are undergoing this therapy, consult a certified expert. Do follow the instructions given by the doctor to get maximum results.