There has been a significant increase in the number of hair loss cases among patients who have recovered from Covid-19. Experts suggest that most people usually experience hair loss after two or three months of recovery from Covid-19, but the hair fall is only temporary. According to doctors, this condition is known as telogen effluvium. It is a term used to describe a common cause of transient hair loss caused by excessive shedding of resting or telogen hair following a shock to the system. Let us understand how exactly does Covid cause hair fall in patients.

What Leads To Post-Covid Hair Fall?

Hair passes through a cycle of growth. Dermatologist Sirisha Singh air can be in the anagen phase, or growth phase, when the hair roots are strong, or in the telogen phase when the hair is lost. She explained further that stress is one of the major reasons why people start losing hair post-Covid. "Following any stress to the body, including a COVID infection, waves of hair may go into the telogen phase, and there may be significant shedding of hair. It typically starts about 2-3 months after the COVID infection and may last for 6-9 months. Following this, people usually notice a gradual recovery."

Tips To Control Hair Fall Post Covid

Celebrity Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to her social media account to share tips to deal with the condition during the pandemic.

Foods To Eat

What you consume reflects outside, so one must ensure that the foods they eat are nutritious and excellent for the body. For people losing hair post-Covid, the Mumbai-based nutritionist recommends including nuts, seeds, coconut oil and eggs in your diet. She shared:

Eat seven almonds and two walnuts every day

Take one teaspoon of chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and flaxseeds every day

Make sure you consume a teaspoon of virgin coconut oil on an empty stomach

Include good quality proteins in the form of eggs – three whites and one yolk

Vitamins To Take

B12

Low levels of vitamin B12 in the system can lead to insufficient growth of new hair, thus causing hair fall. A lack of vitamin B12 can also induce anaemia, characterised by low iron levels, hair thinning, and hair loss. Makhija recommends taking B12 supplements regularly.

Vitamin D

Over the years, studies have suggested that vitamin D deficiency can cause hair loss and other hair problems. Pooja Makhija says that a vitamin d deficiency “causes alopecia and does not let new hair follicles to come.” She recommends consuming vitamin D supplements of 200iu daily.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an antioxidant, meaning it helps fight oxidative damage. Studies suggest that when the immune system responds to a pathogen, it may produce oxidative damage. This shows that vitamin C may be able to mitigate the harm caused by the disease-fighting mechanism. According to the nutritionist, “Covid causes oxidated damage, and vitamin C can help scavenge that.”

Note: While these are recommended by a certified dermatologist, it is best to consult your doctor to be sure.