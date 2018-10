Hair loss can occur due to many reasons: stress, environmental factors, hormonal imbalances, iron and calcium deficiency, dandruff, frequent chemical treatments and use of chemicals products and gadgets like iron, post delivery stress and dandruff. It is important to note that, on an average, we tend to lose over 100 strands of hair in a day. Hair loss is more severe. Thankfully, there are some natural ways to treat hair fall and hair loss. Try following these tips regularly to see the difference.

1) One of the best ways to beat hair loss is to apply amla or Indian gooseberry hair oil regularly. It’s easy to make it at home. To make amla hair oil, boil dry pieces of amla in coconut oil and then cool. Amla hair oil is a hair tonic for enriching hair growth and preventing hair loss.

2) Dandruff is one of the main causes of hair loss. To treat dandruff, soak two tablespoons of fenugreek (methi) seeds overnight in water. Grind the softened seeds into a fine paste in the morning and apply over the scalp. Leave for half an hour and then wash thoroughly. This is an effective remedy for dandruff. Once your dandruff goes away, you won’t experience hair fall.

3) Methi seeds has amazing hair-enhancing properties. All you need to do is boil a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds and soak them in coconut oil overnight. Another way to use methi seeds for hair fall is by soaking methi seeds in a cup of water for six hours. Grind these seeds into a thick paste by adding few drops of water. Mix three tablespoons of soap nut powder (shikakai) in the mixture. Rub this paste on the scalp, leave for 30 minutes and then rinse off with a mild shampoo.