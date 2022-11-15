Baldness At A Young Age: Why Is It A Rising Concern These Days?

Premature baldness: Is this an issue to address?

Many people attempt to make it appear cool, but deep in their hearts, they all know that being bald is not cool in any scenario unless one is left with no option. In India, youth is struggling with the issue of baldness more than before. Not a thing to surprise, but baldness doesn't differentiate between age, gender or anything else. That is why premature baldness in all genders is another concern of the nation. Long, lustrous and voluminous hair is a dream for most of us nowadays.

Earlier males witness baldness after crossing 40. But assessing the current scenario, it has been perceived that this age limit has shortened over time. First, the number lessened to 30, and now people face this serious issue in their young 20s. This concern does not spare even females. They are also facing diffused thinning and baldness at a young age.

Male pattern baldness is a genetically predetermined disorder due to an excessive response to male hormones. You can witness that 5 out of 10 males are facing the issue of baldness. It is characterized by slow and progressive thinning and loss of terminal hair of the scalp at any time after puberty. According to scientific theories, the androgen receptor is activated in bald men. As a result, males' follicles become thinner and shorter due to follicular shrinkage caused by hyperactivation.

Dr Pradeep Sethi and Dr Arika Bansal, MBBS, MD (AIIMS, New Delhi), Co-Founder of Eugenix Hair Sciences, share a few hypothetical reasons for premature balding below.

Stress or hypertension: The issue of stress doesn't spare anyone on the planet. There are fair chances that even twenty-first-century monks are also stressed about when and how they will attain peace. Everyone knows that stress is home to uncountable diseases, but still, no one can avoid the same. Hair fall followed by premature baldness is a hidden implication of this issue. Myocardial infarction: In this disease, a person's heart muscle receives reduced blood flow. It will affect all your normal body functions, including hair growth. Genes: This is a widespread reason for developing baldness. If your mother, father or forefathers had baldness, then there are high chances that you will also have to face this issue. Inadequate sleep: Adequate and timely sleep is the key to a healthy life. Only if you are ensuring adequate and on-time sleep can you expect healthy hair for lifelong. Cardiac arrest: The sudden heart disease is known as cardiac arrest. It may appear unexpectedly or follow other symptoms. This is a fatal disease which also results in premature baldness. High blood pressure: Even this disease is not sparing youngsters. This is spreading in the population like usual gossip. Not to our surprise, it can also result in premature baldness. High Cholesterol: Obesity and our unhealthy eating habits lead to an unwelcome guest in our body; cholesterol. High cholesterol is home to countless diseases, and baldness is one among them. Lack of nutrition: The problem with youth is that they raise countless issues but address none. An unhealthy lifestyle, lack of nutrition in n diet, and constant consumption of junk food is other leading factor contributing to hair loss. A proper diet and healthy hair are in the same loop, but youth will take time to understand. Pollution: The increasing water and pollution damage our hair more than before. After washing our hair with dirty hair, we cannot expect healthy hair. If the air we breathe in is damaging our lungs so much, then no wonders it is affecting hair too, which is in direct contact with the polluted hair. Hair-Care products: A big thanks to social media, which provides us countless options for hair care products. Without giving multiple thoughts, we jump on to buy that glitters in our eyes. However, we need to remember that hair is a delicate part of our body, and we must not trust readily available hair care products for our hair. Otherwise, do not raise the issue of premature baldness if you do so. Side effects of medicines: Sometimes, we do not play any role in our problems. A few medicines we take for better health might also play a role in premature baldness. Unfortunately, we are left with no choice. Over-styling: This issue is majorly found in females. They use styling tools like curlers, straighteners, dryers, etc., that generate heat and eventually damage the health of their hair.