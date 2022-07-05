Alopecia: Psychosocial Impact of Hair Loss Is Greater In Women Than Men, Finds Study

Hair fall in young age is a leading cause of mental illness; balding or thinning hair can be more traumatic for women, warn dermatologists.

Hair loss including thinning, loss of volume or baldness has a profound effect on the psychological and social sphere of one's life. Since our society has set stereotypical standards around an individual's beauty and outward appearance, it unduly affects their self esteem, emotional capacity, and mental well being. Though often mistaken to be primarily a male disease, women are equally affected by it with devastating consequences in their day to day life. In fact, the psychosocial impact of alopecia is greater in women than men, finds a new study.

Dr. Debraj Shome, a renowned Cosmetic Surgeon and Co-Founder at The Esthetic Clinics, along with Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Dermatologist at The Esthetic Clinics, conducted a questionnaire-based study to understand the impact of alopecia (hair fall) on the quality of life among adults in India. They surveyed around 800 patients above 18 years old from different cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore. The results of the study have been published in the journal of Dermatological Reviews.

Hair loss in young age leads to mental illness

Out of the 800 patients surveyed, 442 were males and 358 were females. The survey data showed that in the age group of 18-30 years, 30 per cent of males and around 27 per cent of females reported hair fall problems that impacted their social life. They felt depressed, stayed at home, and avoided socializing. Many of them reported that they feel ashamed, embarrassed, frustrated, humiliated, or annoyed due to alopecia, the report stated.

Based on the results of the study, Dr. Shome noted that as alopecia or hair loss affects the patient's physical appearance, it can potentially have a psychological impact in the form of stress, anxiety, depression, loss of confidence, low esteem, suicidal thoughts, and social phobia.

"This shows that what is not on the head (hair) can actually impact what's inside the head," Dr. Shome added.

Factors that can cause alopecia

According to Dr. Shome, approximately 50 per cent of men and women irrespective of their age are affected by alopecia due to several factors such as physical, chemical, hormonal changes, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, congenital diseases, infections, neoplasms, etc.

Hair loss can be more traumatic for women

Dr. Kapoor expressed concern that balding or thinning hair can be more traumatic for women in "a society and culture where a bald man may be socially acceptable, but a bald woman is not with her hair being symbolic of her femininity."

"The mental health relevance and public health concern of alopecia need to be recognized and an inter disciplinary approach should be adopted for its resolution," she added.