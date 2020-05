There are a range of natural remedies that can treat different forms of hair loss. One such remedy is Jarilla extract, a gel containing the extract from two plants - coffee arabica and larrea divaricata. @Shutterstock

Your hair is your crowning glory. So, when you start losing hair, it is bound to lead to traumatic emotional upheaval. But baldness is a common problem faced by many men and also some women. No wonder, the market is flooded with products that promise to reverse your hair loss. Most of these products are expensive. But when it comes to their hair, most people will think nothing of the expense. Unfortunately, most of these products offer empty hope and, after using some of the, you may be left disappointed. But now researchers say that a plant-based gel can offer an effective solution to hair loss. Also Read - 5 natural remedies that will help you prevent hair loss

According to them, there are a range of natural remedies that can treat different forms of hair loss. One such remedy is Jarilla extract, a gel containing the extract from two plants – coffee arabica and larrea divaricata. Jarilla extract is effective in reversing hair loss caused by alopecia. Experts say that the gel was used in Argentina to successfully regrow eyelashes and eyebrows in people with androgenic alopecia and alopecia areata. Also Read - Stressful lifestyle ‘a major factor for hair loss in men’: Follow these tips to manage your stress

About the study

Androgenetic alopecia and alopecia areata are common disorders of the hair follicle. According to a review in the journal Drug, androgenetic alopecia is caused by the heightened sensitivity of scalp follicles to dihydro-testosterone (DHT) (a hormone that gives rise to male characteristics). Alopecia areata, on the other hand, is a response to an autoimmune reaction. Also Read - Beauty Tips: Some Bad Habits That Can Damage Your Hair

Researchers of this Argentinian study saw that applying Jarilla extract led to a 20 per cent increase in eyebrow thickness in 80 per cent of women, and a 19.44 per cent increase in eyelashes in 100 per cent of women. They say that this product may work by converting the telogen phase of growth to the anagen phase as this process has been demonstrated in mice. The telogen and anagen phase, along with the catagen phase, make up the three stages of hair growth. They further add that the extracts have antioxidant properties. Since hair loss may be exacerbated by oxidative stress, these extracts can help significantly.

Other ways to treat hair loss

There are many ways in which you can treat hair loss naturally. If you suffer from alopecia, you need to consult a doctor. But at the same time, you can also try out these natural remedies. It will not hurt but only help you reverse your condition.

Onion juice, aloe vera gel, fish oil and lemon are some ingredients that you can apply on your hair to reverse hair loss. You need to do this regularly. Geranium oil can also boost hair growth by promoting better circulation. You can also use rosemary oil because it promotes hair growth and reduces hair loss. This oil stimulates new hair growth and can effectively treat androgenetic alopecia. Just mix a few drops of rosemary oil into a carrier oil and massage it into your scalp and leave for an hour. Coconut oil is another hair loss remedy. It contains properties that can prevent and reverse hair loss.