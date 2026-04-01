Hair Loss: Which vitamin deficiency causes it? Signs of low vitamin D, B12 and biotin to watch

Hair loss could signal vitamin deficiencies. Know how low vitamin D, B12, and biotin affect hair growth, along with key signs you should not ignore.

Hair loss is a common issue that affects both men and women at different stages of life. Often attributed to stress, hormonal changes, genetics and lifestyle factors, hair loss also occurs due to a lack of vitamins in the body. For your hair to grow strong and healthy, it requires nutrients, and when your body is deficient in certain vitamins, it can take a toll on your locks, resulting in thinning, hair fall and lagging regrowth.

How are vitamins linked to hair health?

According to Dr Gagana B Gopal, Consultant Dermatologist, Kaya Clinic, "One of the fastest-growing cells in the body is the hair follicles and as such they require a constant supply of nutrients. The vitamins assist in cell growth, cell development, blood flow in scalp and the thickness of hair shafts. Deficiency of some vitamins in the body may have an impact on the growth cycle of the hair resulting in loss."

Key vitamin deficiencies that cause hair loss

As per experts, some vitamin deficiencies are more commonly linked to hair loss than others. "Hair loss has been attributed to a shortage of vitamins, particularly those essential in hair growth and the health of hair follicles. The common ones include deficiency of Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, and Biotin. Vitamin D3 helps in the formation of new hair follicles, whereas Vitamin B12 helps in formation of red blood cells which carry oxygen to the hair follicles, " says Dr Gagana B Gopal.

Vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D plays a significant role in the formation of new hair follicles. A lack of it may lead to the loss of hair, hair thinning and even alopecia. It is a typical issue nowadays and vitamin D deficiency occurs because of the inability of many individuals to receive adequate exposure to sunlight due to indoor lifestyles.

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Vitamin B12 is required in the synthesis of red blood cells which carry oxygen in different parts of the body and hair follicles also included. B12 deficiency may result in insufficient oxygen and nutrients being supplied to the roots of the hair, thus resulting in weakened hair and hair fall. Vegetarians and vegans have more chances of having B12 deficiency.

Biotin deficiency and weak hair

Biotin (E or Vitamin B7) is necessary to form the protein in the form of hair, which consists of keratin. The consequences of low levels of biotin include brittle, dry, and easily broken hair. Though the deficiency of biotin is not common, it can occur due to an inadequate diet or due to some illnesses.

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Other than the necessary vitamins, iron, zinc and protein deficiency can also affect hair. Another point that should also be mentioned is that hair loss may be a complex of nutrient shortage.

Deficiency of vitamins may be a significant cause of hair loss, but not necessarily. The cure is in the treatment of the cause. Instead of trying to get quick fixes, eat well, work out and consult an expert to know how to manage your hair fall.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.