One of the most obvious signs of my high stress levels is hair fall. My pillow is the prime witness to the massive hair loss I experience after a long, tiring day at work, before an important project and while trying to meet unreasonable deadlines. Unfortunately, the hair fall doesn't stop as quickly as it starts. In my case, I have experienced a consistent increase in hair fall and decrease in hair growth since the last one year. Now, yoga for hair loss, yoga to reduce stress, drinking more water, exercising and eating right to prevent hair loss works to an extent. But I have observed that my hair, after undergoing bouts of stress and hair loss, needs a bit of TLC in the form of natural home remedies. This particular shikakai powder recipe works really well on my fine, dry hair. Stress doesn't just lead to hair loss, it also takes the shine, bounce and volume away. This shikakai helps in restoring shine and making the hair thicker. Along with regular oiling, applying this shikakai on my hair has helped reduce my fall and also lead to new hair growth.

Ingredients:

Shikakai

Ritha (soap nuts)

Amla (Indian gooseberry)

Dried hibiscus powder

Methi seeds

Method:

1. Soak shikakai, ritha, chopped amla, methi seeds over night in water.

2. The next day, mash all the ingredients.

3. Strain the liquid carefully and discard the solid parts.

4. Heat this liquid till it becomes lukewarm and mix dried hibiscus powder in it.

How to use the shikakai powder for hair fall control

Apply the shikakai liquid on your hair and keep it for about 10 minutes. Your hair won't lather. Wash off with water. You won't find the need to shampoo your hair after this because your strands will be super clean. If you are too used to shampoos, then wash your hair with a mild SLS-free shampoo. Or you can skip shampooing and apply a bit of conditioner on the ends of your hair. Give your hair a final rinse with cold water to seal your cuticles and lock the moisture in. Use this twice a week for 1 month. You are likely to see your hair fall reduce.

