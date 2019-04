Every day, a person loses a small amount of hair and therefore, shedding a few strands – say up to 100 – in a day is not a cause for concern. However, if you find that your pillow is covered with shed hair when you wake up every morning or that a single stroke of the brush causes a handful of hair to detach, it is important to pay greater attention and try some natural remedies for hair loss. Matching the natural remedy with your hair type – dry, greasy or damaged – is vital to ensure best results. Here are a few of them.

If you have dry hair

When you have dry hair, you must take care to avoid remedies that cause a further drying out of the scalp and the strands of hair. Substances with a strong conditioning effect are therefore good for dry hair.

Massage with hot coconut or olive oil helps stimulate the blood supply to the scalp and this helps in hair growth. Besides, the greasy nature of the oil also helps to deal with problems that arise due to dryness of the scalp. When washing off the oil, it is important to remember to use lukewarm not hot water and a mild shampoo or you risk causing further damage due to excessive drying out.

Instead of coconut oil, some people prefer to use coconut milk – the juice extracted by squeezing grated coconut. This milk from the coconut has a wonderfully nourishing action on the scalp and prevents hair loss. Apply and leave it on the scalp for some time and then wash off with a mild shampoo.

Beer is another natural remedy that has a great conditioning effect and provided you don’t mind the strong smell, you could use it to prevent hair loss for dry hair. The hair needs to be washed with beer after the shampoo and then left for a few minutes. Then again wash off with water and leave the hair to dry.

Egg white is also an excellent remedy for people with dry or brittle hair. Clean your hair with a mild shampoo and when it is still damp, apply about half a cup of egg white to the hair. After about 20 minutes, rinse out the egg with cool water.

If you have greasy hair

If you have oily or greasy hair, it is important to avoid remedies that contribute to the greasiness of the scalp and promote problems that can aggravate hair loss. Substances such as lemon juice, henna and tea are good natural remedies for hair loss when hair is greasy.

Lemon juice keeps oiliness away and is also a rich source of vitamin C and other minerals that play a major role in hair health. Squeeze out the juice of a small lemon, add a cup of water to dilute it and apply this to the scalp. After 20 minutes, rinse off with lukewarm water and if necessary, a mild shampoo.

The tannic acid in tea is an astringent substance that helps to tighten the pores on the scalp. As a result, there is lesser build-up of oiliness on the scalp, promoting healthy hair and preventing hair loss. Take a little warm tea decoction and apply to the scalp; leave on for 20 minutes and rinse using warm water and a mild shampoo.

Henna is also a good remedy for greasy hair but to prevent too much of a drying out of the scalp, it can be combined with some olive oil, egg and honey. Mix 3 tablespoons of henna powder with the contents of a single egg, add in a single tablespoon of olive oil and 2 tablespoons of honey. Mix well with warm water to form a paste and apply this to the scalp and hair. After about 2 hours, rinse out and wash with a mild shampoo.

If your hair is damaged

If you have damaged hair – hair that is very brittle and has split or jagged ends, it is important to provide nourishing material that cuts down on the damage. One of the best remedies for damaged hair is banana. Mash a single banana into a smooth paste and apply to the hair; leave it on for about 20 minutes and wash away with a mild shampoo. The potassium in the bananas is good for healthy hair.

If you suffer from hair loss and damaged hair, it could also be an indication of some microbial infection in the roots of the hair. Honey is an excellent remedy in such a situation because it has strong germicidal and antioxidant properties. Honey alone or in combination with an equal proportion of curd or lemon juice or 2 drops of some essential oil such as rosemary oil is a good, natural remedy to prevent such hair loss.

Along with these remedies for local application, it is important to make sure your hair gets an ample supply of the nutrients such as proteins, vitamins and minerals that ensure good health. Therefore, it is vital to eat a healthy balanced diet that provides sufficient nutrients for good hair growth.

