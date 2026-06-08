Hair loss breakthrough? Ancient Chinese herb targets multiple causes of baldness

An ancient Chinese medicinal root is gaining scientific interest for its potential to support hair growth through hormone regulation, follicle protection and improved scalp circulation.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : June 8, 2026 1:44 PM IST

Stages of male baldness. (Image: AI Generated)

Male or female hair loss also referred to as androgenetic alopecia (AGA) is the most common type of hair loss that affects millions of people all over the world. The condition develops gradually as hair follicles shrink over time resulting in thinner and shorter strands until hair growth slows down drastically or ceases completely.

Medications like finasteride and minoxidil are common for hair loss but these treatments may not be effective for everyone. Another side effect that some patients may be concerned about is the irritation of the scalp caused by minoxidil and the sexual side effects from finasteride. As a result researchers are still investigating other therapies that might have more widespread effects and fewer issues.

Ancient root meets modern hair science

Polygonum Multiflorum is a medicinal root that has been employed in traditional Chinese medicine over 1,000 years and has been recently reviewed as a promising medicinal plant by scientists in the Journal of Holistic Integrative Pharmacy. Traditionally, the herb is linked to healthy and dark hair as well as health and vitality. The fact that the herb seems to have a role in several biological pathways that promote hair growth but doesn't have a specific effect on any one pathway makes the findings particularly interesting.

The medicinal root might also be useful in reducing the activity of dihydrotestosterone (DHT) which is strongly associated with androgenetic alopecia. High DHT levels may cause the hair follicles to gradually shrink making it hard for the follicles to make healthy hair. The herb helps to lower the effect of the hormone which can help to prevent further damage to the follicles.

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A multi-path approach to hair regrowth

The 2025 study also discovered that the herb might help ward off "follicle cell death" which can throw off proper hair growth. Further it can trigger key regeneration processes such as Wnt and Sonic Hedgehog (Shh) signalling the development and regeneration of follicles. These pathways regulate cell growth, repair and communication between cells. Scientists claim that enhanced signalling along these pathways could lead dormant follicles to resume growth.

Improved circulation to the scalp was also a potential benefit found in the review. Improved circulation can help to bring more blood, oxygen and nutrients to the hair follicles which can help to promote healthier hair growth.

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Han Bixian, first author of the review said, "Our analysis bridges ancient wisdom and modern science. What surprised us was how consistently historical texts -- from the Tang Dynasty onward -- described effects that align perfectly with today's understanding of hair biology. Modern studies now confirm that this isn't folklore; it's pharmacology."

Evolution of traditional records to laboratory records

The review is based on evidence derived from laboratory studies, clinical observation and historical records on herbs. Traditional records are not scientific evidence but researchers say there's a strong overlap between historical records and the current biological evidence which has led to an increased interest in the herb. The results indicate that Polygonum Multiflorum can not only inhibit hair loss but also promote hair growth through multiple biological pathways.

Safety and future research

The review also emphasises the need for adequate preparation. Traditional Chinese medicine often requires the processing of the herb which is believed to influence the safety and efficacy. While additional clinical trials are needed, these results are promising and suggest that traditional plants may be a source for the development of future hair loss therapies.

Disclaimer: Research on Polygonum Multiflorum is still ongoing and results may vary. Always ensure that the herb should not replace medical advice, diagnosis or approved hair-loss treatments.