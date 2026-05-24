Hair growth tips in summer: Are sulfate-free shampoos beneficial for your hair?

Are sulphate-free shampoos good for your hair? Here is what you need to know if you want to achieve healthy and thick hair.

Written By: Dr. B. L. Jangid | Published : May 24, 2026 1:10 PM IST

Are sulfate-free shampoos good for hair growth?

Most of the people are dealing with dandruff, roughness, itchiness and thinning of hair and we often end up skipping from one product to another, probably the one with a fancy container or an appealing advertisement throwing false promises in desperate attempt to get those healthy, luscious and Rapunzel-like hair.

However, it's time we relinquish upon the recklessness, be aware and choose intelligibly. How many times have we given the ingredients a read? Most of hair products contain sulphate which are extremely dangerous and through they clean the hair faster, they're notorious because they also strip off the natural essential oil our scalp produces further sabotaging our hair. Hence, sulfate-free products must be your go-to. Besides being natural and safe to use, SLS-free hair cleansers give more luster and silky hair as comparatively.

Sulfates jeopardize your skin and hair profusely. If losing your hair is rapidly making you lose your sleep too, ostensibly, you need to ditch your hair care products. Hair loss can be a result of poor rinsing with sulphate getting deposited in the hair follicles and penetrating the scalp. Sulphate also slows the rate of new hair growth by about eight times than normal.

People who are dealing with dryness, itchiness, fizziness and dandruff they must use sulfate free shampoos as they maintain a good quantity of natural oil and moisture in your hair. SFS also nourishes and smoothens the hair. After few washes you realize that your hair gets silky and smooth.

As sulfates are harsh chemicals, they can dry and irritate the scalp. This can lead to inflammation if uncontrolled. On the contrary, SFS and products are mild and they gently clean your hair, without creating such problems.

The best part is that the sulfate-free products are suitable for every hair type. Not only these shampoos are beneficial for you, but also for the mother Earth as they're not made of harsh toxics and contain plants-based ingredients.

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So, take a look at the ingredient list of your shampoo, body wash, soap, facial cleanser or even toothpaste, and chances are, you'll find sulfate in the form of sodium lauryl sulfate or sodium laureth sulfate, the harsh detergents disguised in mild language and do let us know if you wish to ditch them or stick to them.