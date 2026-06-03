Hair growth naturally: 5 Easy tips to regrow lost hair with diabetes

Have you been dealing with extreme hairfall due to high blood sugar levels? Try to follow these effective tips to combat hair fall and encourage new hair growth.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 3, 2026 8:28 AM IST

Diabetes Induced Hairfall Solutions: How To Grow Hair Naturally?

It is not easy to live with diabetes when it can already be so stressful and exhausting, but on top of it, when you see your hair thinning just because of it. Yes, this is true that many people who have diabetes can experience unusual hair fall or slow hair growth, but it is also true that with the right amount of care, you can save your hair from growing into bald patches. Let's dive deeper into why diabetes affects your hair and how you can support its regrowth naturally.

Why Does Diabetes Cause Hair Fall?

Diabetes monitors the processing of sugar in your body, and when blood sugar levels are higher for long periods. It can have an impact on many body functions. Even the hair growth. High sugar levels can even damage blood vessels, which reduces the flow of oxygen and nutrients to hair follicles. It is mostly due to the lack of nourishment that hair does not receive and becomes fragile, and it seems almost impossible to experience the regrowth of hair.

Sometimes it really becomes hard to manage diabetes, and a person undergoes high stress. This is also one of the reasons why somebody can experience a lot of hair fall when dealing with diabetes.

Some Ways To Naturally Grow Hair In Diabetes

Here are some of the ways that can help you naturally grow hair when dealing with diabetes induced hairfall, it does not require any heavy medication, but small steps that one can take care of

Blood Sugar Levels Stability

If you have healthy hair, it begins with healthy body first. The first and foremost step should be keeping your blood levels in control as nutrients that are missing in your hair follicles should not be missing important nutrients.Try to take balanced meals and ensure you are exercising properly and apart from this it is also important to check your blood sugar levels.

Hair Growth Foods To Your Diet

It is really important to understand that you add hair growth foods to your diet like proteins, biotin, omega 3 fatty acids, iron and vitamin D, such foods can help promote hair growth.If you are not getting all the important nutrients from your diet you can even have it in the form of supplements.

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Massage With Natural Oils

Some hair oils promote natural hair growth, like Rosemary, amla, onion, coconut, and castor oil are proven to have some important benefits to the hair which can support thicker hair growth and even the growth in hair follicles. You can warm up the oil before using and massage properly in your hair which also improves the blood circulation, promoting hair growth naturally.

Stay Less Stressed

If you are someone who is prone to high stress, you should try deep breathing exercises, talking to your loved ones, and even spending some time outside, because if you stress too much, it is also one of the primary reasons behind your hair fall, as balancing stress can lead to better hormonal balancing.

Use Mild Products

If you're currently experiencing a lot of hair fall, just avoid using any harsh shampoos or products on your hair. It is also better to keep away from any heating tools. Try switching to shampoos that a free of sulphates and parabens. Try washing your hair at least 2 to 3 times a week.

To conclude with, diabetes induced hair fall can be really distressing, but it is important to reverse it with patience and care. If you try to take necessary steps by prioritising it. You can rebuilt your hair health naturally but if you currently experiencing a lot of hair loss with sudden thinning, then you must consult a professional first to seek immediate help.