Hair Growth In Winter Tips: 7 Vitamin Deficiencies In The Body That Prompt Hair Loss

Almost more than half of the world is struggling with hair loss, one of the reasons being the deficiency of certain vitamins and nutrients. Let's look at a few of them.

Hair loss continues to be a serious issue, which is also known as alopecia, and almost every person deals with it. At many times, it can be a distressing experience and has various causes and varying degrees of severity. It can range from temporary shedding to permanent baldness. It has been noted that while losing up to 100 hairs a day is normal, persistent hair loss or noticeable thinning can indicate various underlying health issues. Some causes include genetics, hormonal changes, medical conditions, stress, and even certain medications. It is extremely important to understand the specific type and cause of hair loss is crucial for effective treatment and management.

7 Deficiencies In The Body That Cause Hair Loss

Many nutrients and vitamin deficiencies are known to cause hair loss, but most of the time, people turn a blind eye to them due to poor awareness. Let's look at a few of the deficiencies that are known to cause hair loss.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is one of the most important nutrients needed for hair health. Also, what makes it crucial is that it is required for hair follicle cycling and growth, and development. Any deficiency in the value of vitamin D can have some serious complications, as it can lead to hair loss and may be linked to alopecia.

Vitamin B12

Another deficiency that can lead to poor hair growth is a deficiency of vitamin B12. Vitamin B12 is extremely crucial for the body and the brain as it is needed for the red blood cell production, which is known to carry oxygen to the hair follicles. A deficiency in vitamin B13 can end up impairing hair growth, and that can lead to hair shedding.

Zinc

Zinc is one of the most essential elements that the body needs. It is extremely crucial for protein synthesis and even cell division. Zinc performs the function of processing many processes that are vital for hair growth. It has been seen that any deficiency of zinc can weaken hair follicles and contribute to hair loss.

Iron

Iron deficiency is also called anaemia and is one of the most serious deficiencies that are found in human beings. It is known to be a common cause of hair loss and especially in women. Iron is known to carry oxygen to hair follicles, and low levels of iron in the body can weaken them, which can lead to thinning and shedding of the hair.

Biotin

Biotin, which is a B vitamin, is extremely important and required for the production of keratin, which is a protein that is known to make up hair. Any biotin deficiency can end up affecting the hair structure, and that can potentially lead to hair loss.

Vitamin C

One of the most serious deficiencies that occurs in the body, which not only affects the hair but also overall body development. This is the deficiency of vitamin C. It is known that Vitamin C is an antioxidant that works to help protect the hair follicles from any significant damage, and besides this, it is also known to aid in many procedures like iron absorption, so any deficiency in iron can indirectly impact hair health and cause hair fall.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E not only help the skin look spot-free and healthy, but it is also one of the great antioxidants that can work well to improve the scalp circulation, and this ends up promoting hair growth. It has been noted that any deficiency in vitamin E may end up leading to hair loss and scalp issues.

There are many medications and supplements available that you can consume to fulfil the deficiency of these vitamins and minerals, but if hair fall persists, then you should seek a dermatologist's help. There are medications, and hair transplantation is also a viable solution for some. It's important to remember that with proper diagnosis and management, many individuals can effectively address their hair loss and improve their overall well-being.