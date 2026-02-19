Hair Fall vs Hair Loss: Understanding the Real Difference Before You Panic

Arr you facing extreme hairloss? Hair Loss and Hair Fall can be differentiated on the basis of two scenarios - Scroll down to know more about the two conditions, and the right way to handle them.

Hair Loss and Hair Fall may seem and sound like two sides of the same coin. But it's necessary to understand the distinction while dealing with these hair-centric problems in a better and more effective manner. Usually, both terms mean the same thing. However, they are two different scenarios that require different sorts of care and attention.

Hair Loss and Hair Fall can be differentiated on the basis of two scenarios. The first scenario can deal with an individual who loses a large chunk of hair from his head or body, pushing him eventually towards baldness. While on the other hand, for a woman, this results in featuring excessive Loss of hair especially while combing. This leads to their condition of having very little hair with a more visible scalp. Talking about the second scenario, a few strands of hair usually get stuck on the comb while brushing your hair or while getting up from your bed after every time you wake up from sleep or rest. Obviously, one is a cause for alarm while the other is not.

In the above paragraph, the first scenario signifies the mechanism of Hair Loss while the second scenario represents Hair Fall. Usually, Hair Loss is accompanied by a variety of names such as Alopecia, Male/ Female Pattern Baldness, etc. In this condition, the hair will either not grow again or will grow slowly. While on the other hand, Hair Fall is a normal phenomenon or condition of a person losing his/her hair on a gradual basis or due to reasons like pregnancy, fever, haircare treatments, styling, etc. Understandably, Hair Fall or Hair Shedding is an entire process in itself. It can be both normal and abnormal in nature. Our hair grows for 3-4 yrs, then it goes to the regression phase and then the falling stage, so in the next three months, it can fall anytime. The new hair is responsible for the fall of existing Hair. So if Hair Fall is less than 100, then it's considered a normal one while if it exceeds the 100 mark, it's recognized as an abnormal one which may eventually lead to Hair Loss leading to visible bald patches area.

Hair Fall is usually a temporary shedding of hairs that will stop as your body readjusts. Where else, Hair Loss also known as Anagen effluvium happens when something prevents hairs from developing or growing.

Hair Fall is a natural phenomenon that's believed to be a part of almost every other individual. If you won't believe this, try looking around your pillow the next time you wake up. There is a high chance that you might find a strand of hair lying right next to you on your bed. It's suggested to follow a good and healthy diet along with reducing the level of stress and anxiety in your life. Apart from this, Hair Fall has been associated with the weakening of the hair that's usually caused by various chemicals or heat. Thus even while using shampoo, stay a bit informative about the ingredients it is made up of.

Whereas, Hair Loss is believed to be a result of Hereditary Factors or Genetic Factors, Medical conditions like Thyroid, Diabetes, Hypertension, Anxiety, Pollution, Stress, Deficiency Induced Hair Loss, etc.

Normal Hair Fall is never a concern for anyone. But it turns into a matter of concern when the pace of it surges, resulting in excessive Hair Loss. Hair fall is visible on strands but Hair Loss is visible on the scalp.

So, it is very crucial to understand that Hair-centric problems need proper healthcare attention at the earliest. The more you'll delay, the uglier it can turn into. Therefore, in order to control Hair Loss, the underlying condition or disease that is causing the Hair Loss must be promptly treated. Similar to this, if a deficiency is the cause of Hair Loss, it should be treated with supplements or medications. If you have male or female pattern baldness, have it treated as soon as you notice it, or at an early stage in order to control Hair Loss and increase the life of your Hair.

Thus, it's suggested to consult a certified and experienced dermatologist in the first place who can guide you with the right treatment. Depending upon the nature of your Hair Loss, the dermatologist might recommend medications like Minoxidil which is approved by the 'Food and Drug Association' (FDA). Other treatment options might include:

Platelet-Rich-Plasma Therapy

Hair Transplantation

Laser Hair Therapy

Other medicines like Finasteride and Spironolactone

Corticosteroids

Hair-centric problems, including both Hair Loss and Hair Fall, are very common in the modern era. If someone is noticing an uneven or severe loss of hair, then approach a certified dermatologist and let them distinguish whether it's Hair fall or Hair Loss.