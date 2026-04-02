Hair fall remedy guide: Expert shares proven tips for stronger and healthier hair

Hair fall is typically not the result of a single factor but rather a combination of contributing factors, such as lifestyle, nutrition and overall health. It is helpful to make mindful changes each day according to your hair type and desired results.

People often turn to home remedies in a bid to prevent hair fall with common reasons for this problem including stress, poor nutrition, hormonal changes and lifestyle habits. But while some hair loss is normal excessive shedding can be distressing which may signal underlying health issues. For instance they could indicate poor diet, lifestyle habits or even mental health conditions. Instead of resorting to shampoos and treatments experts favour the pursuit of consistent care over quick fixes by focusing on addressing the root causes that lead to hair fall.

Causes of hair fall you should know

According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) people normally lose between 50 and 100 strands of hair a day but if you are experiencing noticeable thinning, patchy hair loss or sudden shedding then it may be time to see a dermatologist.

Hair is indeed the crowning glory and watching it fall out mercilessly every day can be a very worrying affair. There can be a number of reasons why one may experience hair fall but identifying the underlying reason for the hair fall is very important to seek the right remedy.

If you've noticed any unusual amount of hair fall and it's been persistent then it may imply a certain deficiency, hormonal imbalance or an underlying condition. Some possible causes include iron deficiency, thyroid imbalance, excessive styling, hormonal changes and stress which pushes hair follicles into a resting phase leading to increased shedding.

Proven tips for stronger and healthier hair

According to Dr. Aarzoo Pahwa, Consultant, Dermatology, Kailash Deepak Hospital home remedies and viral wellness trends may help relieve certain symptoms of common illnesses but people should not try to replace medically proven treatments. The dermatologist further explains that preventing excessive hair fall starts with good overall health. Here are some simple tips for stronger and healthier hair:

Balanced diet rich in protein, iron, zinc, vitamin D and B12 is essential for healthy hair growth

Managing stress through exercise, meditation and sleep can reduce stress-related shedding

Avoid excessive heat styling, harsh chemical treatments, very hot water and tight hairstyles

Using a mild shampoo and gentle scalp massage can support scalp health.

Talking about the possibilty if reversing hair fall Dr. Pahwa told Healthsite, "Whether hair fall can be reversed depends on the cause like whether it is triggered by temporary factors such as stress, illness, nutritional deficiencies or hormonal changes. Once the cause of hair shedding is determine it can often be reversed which usually begins to regrow within a few months."

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She further continued, "However it is important to note that hereditary pattern hair loss is more about management and slowing progression rather than complete reversal. With early intervention treatments such as medical therapy, correction of deficiencies, scalp care and PRP it can help reduce hair fall and improve density."

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