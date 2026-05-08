Hair fall remedies: 10 steps to strengthen your locks and promote better hair growth

What is the best summer haircare routine that can help promote natural hair growth and healthy strands? Scroll down to know the steps that can help control hair fall this summer.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 8, 2026 3:52 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Sana Bhamla

Hair growth tips to follow this summer. (Image generated using AI)

You do not get healthy and beautiful hair overnight. It needs a regular treatment, in particular, since the beginning of your day. An early morning ritual is essential because it is helpful to stimulate the development of natural hair, feed your scalp and do so in a way that reduces injuries and causes the blood flow to have additional time to improve blood circulation in hair follicles. In this case, here is a wide ranging information on the morning rituals that, in the long run, can make you wake up to thicker, stronger hair.

Summer Hair Care Routine: Tips For Better And Faster Hair Growth

Are you suffering from hair fall and hair thinning issues? Take a look at the 10 steps mentioned below that can help you improve your hair texture and fasten your hair growth naturally:

Summer haircare routine.

Begin With a Light Scalp Massage

Daily scalp massage is one of the best yet the easiest to assist the hair to grow. Massage your scalp gently using fingertips in circular moves in a 3-5 minutes morning session. This augments blood flow to hair roots, which provides necessary nourishment and oxygen to stimulate no less than advancement. To enhance it further, natural oils, coconut oil ,coconut castor or rosemary oil should be used when massaging. The properties of these oils nourish the scalp of the head as well as strengthening hair strands.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Sana Bhamla, Consultant Paediatric Dermatology at Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai, said -- "Those with acne must avoid hair oils. They may see a worseing of acne and a worsening of their scalp health too which is already under the influemce of hormonal imbalance. If ever needed use the lighter oils, use for max 30 mins before wash".

Keep Yourself Properly Hydrated

Water is important in nourishing hair. Upon waking up, have a glass of water to rehydrate the body and the scalp as well. Hair follicles are more effective and less likely to break because they are well hydrated. The body should be sure to drink adequate amounts of water in the day to ensure balance of moisture of the scalp, as well as to ensure the hair strands become elastic in order to limit the brittle quality.

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Use Mild, Natural Shampoo and Conditioner

When washing your hair in the morning consider using mild and sulfate free shampoos and conditions which do not remove natural oils that have been stored on your scalp. Crude chemicals may desiccate the top of the scalp and undermine the hair, in its growth. Find products that are enriched with natural products/ingredients such as aloe vera, tea tree oil, or chamomile, they help calm the scalp and inflammation.

Summer haircare routine for hair growth.

Detangle With Care

Wet clean and line your hair after having done the washing or moistening of hair with a wide bound toothed comb or a wet hair brush. Begin at the ends and land upwards trying not to break away fruitlessly. Violence on the palms of scrupled hair may cause destruction of the hair strands and thereby reduces hair growth with time.

Protect Your Hair From Heat And Styling Tools

When it comes to mornings, it is in haste and thus heat styling may come in the form of flat ironing or curling wands. These implements are capable of destroying hair cuticles and stalling growth when they are overused. When you are styling hair using the heat, you could use a heat protectant spray before doing it. Alternatively, adopt natural hairstyles or create heatless methods of style that cause least amount of damage.

Follow a Healthy Diet Routine

What is important in the health of your hair is what you eat. Eat foods that contain vitamins, minerals, and proteins in the process of breakfast to enhance the process of growing hair. Those foodstuff rich in biotin, vitamin E and the omega-3 fatty acids as well as iron can thicken hair follicles and also foster new growth as in eggs, nuts, spinach, and salmon.

Avoid Direct Sun Exposure

Morning sunshine is excellent for making vitamin D, but too much of it will leave your scalp and hair dry. When you spend a significant amount of time during the day outside the house in the morning, use a hat or scarf to protect your hair against UV damage, which may lead to the dryness and breaking.

Avoid Tight Hairstyles

Tight-fitting ponytails, fringe cuts or braids have the ability to strain the hair follicles, resulting in loss of hair due to strains. During the morning wear loose comfortable hairstyles to avoid causing excess stress to your skull and to start growing healthy.

Practice Stress-Relieving Habits

Stress adversely affects the growth of the hair as it destroys the normal hair cycle. You are encouraged to practice some form of stress relieving exercises such as meditation, deep breathing during your morning routine or a little to stretching to ease tension in the morning. Stress free mind encourages equal hormones hence the health of the hair.

To end with, a combination of these basic and useful habits as part of my morning routine also leads to natural hair growth and makes hair healthier. The most important thing is consistency and try applying oil in your hair daily as soon as you wake up and you would be impressed with good looking hair strands that would be smarter, darker, and longer every day.

Disclaimer: Hair fall can be triggered by several underlying factors, including nutritional deficiencies, hormonal changes, stress, scalp infections, genetics, or medical conditions. The remedies mentioned in this article may support overall hair health, but they are not a substitute for professional diagnosis or treatment. If you experience sudden, excessive, or persistent hair loss, consult a dermatologist or qualified healthcare professional to identify the underlying cause and receive appropriate care.

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