Hair Fall Due to Air Pollution Causes, Scalp Damage, And How To Protect Your Hair Naturally

Air pollution has ceased to be a matter of respiratory issue but more and more is being associated with hair fall and scalp damage. Whether it is through vehicle emissions or industrial smoke and dust particles, daily contact with contaminated air may cause the weakening of hair roots, irritation of the scalp, and quick hair thinning. When you are observing that you are shedding more hair, there is a possibility that pollution may be a silent killer. We should know how air pollution results in loss of hair and what you can do to preserve your hair in a natural way.

Effect Of Air Pollution On Hair Fall

Here's the effect of air pollution on hair fall

Clogs Hair Follicles

The scalp is covered with air pollutants, including particulate matter PM2.5, dirt, and heavy metals. These nano-sized particles block hair follicles, leading to impaired growth of hair. In case of blocked follicles, the hair is weak at the root and readily sheds off.

Triggers Oxidative Stress

Free radicals on the scalp are produced more due to pollution. This causes oxidative stress that causes damage to hair proteins and compromises the hair shaft. In the long run, brittle strands and excessive hair loss can be caused by this damage.

Causes Scalp Inflammation

The toxic air is known to irritate the scalp turning it red, itchy, dandruffed, and inflamed. Weakening the scalp barrier will influence hair growth cycle, accelerating it to its shedding stage.

Dries Out Hair And Scalp

Contaminated air scratches natural oils off the head. Lack of moisture makes the hair dry, frizzy and likely to break. Scalp is also more susceptible to infections and scales down because of its dryness.

Symptoms Of Hair Being Polluted

Increased daily hair fall Itchy or sensitive scalp Excessive dandruff Dry, rough, or lifeless hair Premature hair thinning

In case you are a resident of a metro city or densely populated place, your hair might be exposed to more environmental toxins in a day.

Protect Your Hair Naturally

Here are some ways of protecting your hair naturally

Shampoo Hair Often And Delicately

Wash your head 2-3 times per week with a gentle and sulfate-free shampoo. This aids in the elimination of dirt and toxins collected without depriving the natural oils.

Oil Your Hair

The use of natural oils such as coconut and almond oil provides a protective coating on the hair shaft. Scalp oiling also replenishes the scalp and minimises drying brought about by the exposure to pollution.

Cover Your Hair Outdoors

Direct contact with dust and pollutants can be greatly eliminated by wearing a scarf, hat, or dupatta when going out.

Deep Condition Weekly

Apply a hydrating hair mask once a week to re-hydrate and address the effects of pollution. Strands with low strength can be strengthened using ingredients such as aloe vera, yoghurt, and argan oil.

Maintain A Healthy Diet

Good hair health begins internally. Antioxidant foods, including berries, spinach, nuts and seeds, should be included in your diet to counter oxidative stress. Try consuming sufficient water to keep the scalp hydrated.

Avoid Excess Heat Styling

Hair is already weak due to pollution. Overuse of heat products such as straighteners and curlers can end up destroying delicate strands further. Avoid excessive styling to avoid fracture. Air pollution and resulting fall of hair are an increasing issue, particularly in urban settings. The pollutants block follicles, cause oxidative stress, and an inflammatory reaction in the scalp, resulting in poor hair and more of it falling out.

Overall, the only positive aspect is the person can take preventive measures which also includes regular cleaning, oil application, and a balanced diet to maintain the balance to ensure that your hair is not affected by the pollution, you need to take care of it regularly, but when you use the appropriate routine, you will be able to have strong and healthy hair even in the hardest environmental conditions.