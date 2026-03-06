Hair fall control: 5 best DIY overnight scalp masks based on your scalp type

Despite the many scalp benefits of using DIY overnight scalp masks, do a patch test before using them. This will protect you from scalp irritation.

5 best DIY overnight scalp masks for hair fall control: Hair fall is a common problem among both men and women which is often caused by stress, hormonal variations, improper nutrition, scalp infections or usage of heat and chemical applications. Experts note that certain situations could require medical intervention but in most cases, basic home remedies like leaving DIY (Do It Yourself) hair masks can be used to take care of the scalp and decrease the loss of hair. Check out these five best DIY masks based on your scalp type to achieve the best outcomes:

Castor Oil and Aloe Vera mask for dry scalp

Dry scalp is likely to cause hair fall, flakes and itchiness. Aloe vera is a calming and hydrating substance that may aid in restoring the moisture level while castor oil is high in ricinoleic acid that can enhance blood flow to the head. Combining two tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel with one tablespoon of castor oil and rubbing the mixture on the scalp for 5 to 10 minutes can keep the scalp hydrated and prevent hair fall.

Lemon and Yoghurt mask for oily scalp

An oily scalp has the potential to block hair follicles and cause hair fall. Experts note that combining one teaspoon of fresh lemon juice with two tablespoons of plain yoghurt and massaging the scalp for 5 to 10 minutes. You can leave it overnight and gently rinse in the morning. This mask can prevent excess oil and lead to a healthier environment of the scalp.

Fenugreek mask for dandruff scalp

Dandruff may cause hair roots to be weak. If it is left untreated, this scalp condition can result in excessive hair fall. To take proactive actions to prevent dandruff, take two tablespoons of fenugreek seeds and pound them to form a fine paste. You can leave it on overnight to help the scalp combat dandruff, as fenugreek is rich in proteins, iron and nicotinic acid.

Coconut Oil and Curry Leaves mask for weak hair roots

A coconut oil and curry leaves mask can be useful in case your hair fall is caused mainly by weak roots. Coconut oil is well-known for its fatty acids which are absorbed into the hair shaft and prevent loss of hair protein. Additionally curry leaves are packed with antioxidants and amino acids that aid hair growth. To prepare this hair mask, you'd be required to heat a few pieces of curry leaves in two tablespoons of coconut oil until they become slightly dark. Allow the oil to cool down and rub it into the head. You can leave the DIY mask overnight and rinse your hair gently using organic shampoo the following morning.

Honey with Onion Juice mask for damaged scalp

Onion juice is a popular natural remedy for hair fall because of its high concentration of sulphur that promotes the production of collagen which strengthens the hair follicles. Honey is a naturally occurring substance that can keep the head hydrated. Mix two tablespoons of onion juice with one tablespoon of honey and apply to the scalp to prevent hair fall.

