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Hair fall control: 100 Best oils to promote new hair growth and nourish your scalp

Hair growth oils: Here is a list of the top 100 most effective hair oils that can help promote new hair growth, and keep the scalp healthy and clean.

Hair fall control: 100 Best oils to promote new hair growth and nourish your scalp
Hair fall control: 100 Best oils to promote new hair growth and nourish your scalp

Written by Satata Karmakar |Published : March 14, 2026 5:54 PM IST

Hair fall is no longer a seasonal problem. If you are worried about noticing more hair on your brush and pillow cover than usual, then let us tell you - you are not alone! According to a recent study, hair loss affects over 63 million individuals in India, driven by genetics, poor nutrition, and lifestyle factors. Data adds that 50.31% of Indian men under 25 experience hair loss, while 71.19% of women face premature hair widening. While there are several contributing factors to this unusual problem, in this article, we will help you figure out a simple, yet most natural way to handle this problem - hair oiling.

But which oil is best for your hair type? If you are also confused, then make sure to read this piece till the end. Below, we have curated 100 of the best hair oils that can help nourish your scalp, strengthen your strands, and bring back that healthy shine - all based on your hair type.

100 Best Oils To Mix With Castor Oil For Faster Hair Growth

What is your hair type? Is it oily, or greasy, or dry and flaky? No matter your hair type, using the right hair oils based on your hair type can help maintain a clean, healthy scalp, reduce hair fall, and encourage stronger, healthier hair growth.

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Here is a list of all the top 100 hair oils based on your hair type that can help boost hair growth and keep the scalp healthy and clean:

No.OilKey BenefitsBest For Hair Type
1Coconut oilHelps prevent protein loss, locks moistureDry and damaged hair
2Almond oilRich in vitamin E this oil helps in strengthening the rootsExtremely thin, fragile and brittle hair
3Argan oilHelps repair damaged and dry hair. Controls frizzy hairDry and frizzy hair
4Jojoba oilHelps manage oily scalp and dandruffDandruff-filled and oily scalp
5Olive oilProvides natural moisture to the hair that helps it stay healthy.Dry scalp
6Rosemary oilRosemary oil is best for stimulating hair folliclesHair thinning
7Tea tree oilGreat for fighting dandruff and cure scalp infections and bacteria buildupsDandruff-prone scalp
8Peppermint oilHelps improve scalp health and promote new hair growthThin hair and poor hair growth
9Lavender oilThis oil provides the scalp with better healthSensitive scalp with dandruff
10Grapeseed oilThis is one of the best hair oil for enhancing hair growthGreat for fine hair type
11Avocado oilThis oil is rich in vitamins A, D, E that helps in proper hair repairDry and damaged hair
12Sesame oilSesame oil helps in protecting the hair from the harmful effects of UV raysUV rays damaged hair
13Mustard oilMustard oil or sarso ka tel help in controlling hair fallThin and fragile fall
14Onion oilOnion hair oil is best for strengthening hair folliclesThin hair
15Black seed oilReduces hair loss and inflammation | Keeps the scalp cleanWeak and damaged hair
16Flaxseed oilOmega-3 fatty acids nourish the scalpDry and rough hair
17Macadamia oilHydrates and softens hairFrizzy and damaged hair
18Pumpkin seed oilSupports hair regrowthThin hair that breaks easily
19Neem oilGreat for managing dandruff and scalp infectionsDandruff in hair
20Amla oilStrengthens roots and improves hair densityWeak and fragile hair
21Bhringraj oilExcellent Ayurvedic oil for hair growthWeak and damaged hair
22Hibiscus oilStimulates hair folliclesThin and fragile fall
23Fenugreek oilStrengthens roots and prevents breakageBaldness and weak hair
24Moringa oilRich in antioxidantsWeak hair
25Baobab oilRepairs damaged hair cuticlesDamaged hair
26Kukui nut oilDeep hydrationDry hair
27Tamanu oilSupports scalp healingIrritated scalp
28Marula oilHydrates and smooths hairFrizz
29Camellia oilImproves shine and strengthDull hair
30Rice bran oilStrengthens hair rootsHair thinning
31Walnut oilNourishes scalpDry scalp
32Sunflower oilLightweight hydrationFine hair
33Apricot kernel oilSoftens and nourishes hairDry hair
34Pomegranate seed oilPromotes hair growthThin hair
35Carrot seed oilStrengthens hair folliclesWeak hair
36Basil oilImproves scalp healthHair fall
37Cedarwood oilHelps with alopeciaHair thinning
38Clary sage oilSupports scalp circulationSlow hair growth
39Thyme oilStimulates folliclesHair loss
40Patchouli oilImproves scalp healthDandruff
41Lemongrass oilControls dandruffOily scalp
42Eucalyptus oilImproves blood circulationHair thinning
43Bergamot oilReduces scalp irritationSensitive scalp
44Sandalwood oilCalms scalp inflammationIrritated scalp
45Chamomile oilSoothes scalp and adds shineDry scalp
46Ylang-ylang oilPromotes thicker hairThin hair
47Rose oilHydrates scalpDry hair
48Geranium oilBalances oil productionOily scalp
49Sage oilStrengthens hair rootsHair fall
50Myrrh oilRepairs damaged scalpWeak hair

Although these oils are excellent in promoting hair growth, you must ensure that the hair oiling part is just a part of keeping the scalp healthy and promoting hair growth - some tips also lie in your diet and lifestyle.

Apart from the 50 best hair oils mentioned above, here are the rest of the 50 hair oils, which are not only natural in nature, but also come packed with nutrients that helps keep the hair roots healthy and clean - thus helping the hair to grow.
No.OilKey BenefitsBest For Hair Type
51Calendula oilCures scalp irritationSensitive scalp
52Safflower oilImproves blood circulation on the scalpHair thinning
53Hazelnut oilLocks moisture at the rootsDry hair
54Chia seed oilRich in omega fatty acidsWeak hair
55Hemp seed oilStrengthens hair strandsHair fall
56Meadowfoam seed oilLocks moisture (as much as required)Dry hair
57Sea buckthorn oilSupports hair regenerationDamaged hair
58Karanja oilImproves scalp healthDandruff
59Burdock root oilPromotes scalp circulationHair thinning
60Horsetail oilStrengthens hair with silicaWeak hair
61Licorice oilSoothes irritated scalpSensitive scalp
62Nettle oilEncourages hair growthHair fall
63Ginger oilBoosts scalp circulationSlow hair growth
64Turmeric oilReduces scalp inflammationDandruff
65Cucumber seed oilHydrates scalpDry scalp
66Mango butter oilDeeply nourishes hairDamaged hair
67Shea oilRepairs dry hairDry hair
68Cocoa oilAdds moisture and shineFrizzy hair
69Tomato seed oilStrengthens hairWeak hair
70Raspberry seed oilRich in antioxidantsDamaged hair
71Blueberry seed oilProtects hair from damageWeak hair
72Cranberry seed oilNourishes scalpDry scalp
73Papaya seed oilImproves hair textureDull hair
74Passionfruit oilHydrates hair strandsDry hair
75Guava seed oilPromotes stronger hairWeak hair
76Kiwi seed oilImproves scalp healthHair thinning
77Banana oilSoftens hairDry hair
78Fig seed oilNourishes hair folliclesThin hair
79Olive leaf oilSupports scalp healthHair fall
80Aloe vera oilSoothes scalp and promotes growthDandruff
81Tulsi oilStrengthens hair rootsHair fall
82Curry leaf oilPromotes hair regrowthHair thinning
83Brahmi oilImproves hair thicknessWeak hair
84Jatamansi oilSupports hair growthHair fall
85Shikakai oilCleanses and strengthens hairOily scalp
86Reetha oilNatural scalp cleanserOily scalp
87Kapoor oilImproves scalp circulationHair fall
88Vetiver oilSoothes scalpSensitive scalp
89Lotus oilAdds shine and hydrationDry hair
90Lotus seed oilNourishes hair rootsThin hair
91Peony oilStrengthens hair folliclesWeak hair
92Magnolia oilImproves scalp healthIrritated scalp
93Bamboo extract oilStrengthens hair strandsWeak hair
94Pine oilImproves scalp circulationHair fall
95Fir needle oilStimulates folliclesHair thinning
96Lemon oilControls scalp oilOily scalp
97Orange oilImproves shineDull hair
98Lime oilReduces dandruffOily scalp
99Apple seed oilStrengthens hairThin hair
100Grape oilNourishes scalp and hairWeak hair

Summer Haircare Tips To Boost Hair Growth Naturally

Hair oiling has long been valued as a natural remedy for improving hair growth, but its important to note that massaging oil alone doesn't really help in boosting hair growth. One needs to incorporate proper lifestyle habits to make sure that the hair is healthy and shiny. Some of the basic tips to follow are:

  1. Eat healthy - Make sure your diet is healthy and full of nutrient-rich foods.
  2. Exercise regularly - Workout can help boost blood circulation within the body - which helps in keeping the hair healthy.
  3. Drink water - Staying hydrated is important. As per the dermatologist drinking water and keeping the body well-hydrated helps in keeping the hair healthy as well.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.

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About the Author

Satata Karmakar

Satata Karmakar is a health journalist and Assistant News Editor at TheHealthSite.com with over a decade of experience in digital and print media. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has previously worked with leading media organisations including ... Read More