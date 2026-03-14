Hair fall control: 100 Best oils to promote new hair growth and nourish your scalp

Hair growth oils: Here is a list of the top 100 most effective hair oils that can help promote new hair growth, and keep the scalp healthy and clean.

Hair fall control: 100 Best oils to promote new hair growth and nourish your scalp

Hair fall is no longer a seasonal problem. If you are worried about noticing more hair on your brush and pillow cover than usual, then let us tell you - you are not alone! According to a recent study, hair loss affects over 63 million individuals in India, driven by genetics, poor nutrition, and lifestyle factors. Data adds that 50.31% of Indian men under 25 experience hair loss, while 71.19% of women face premature hair widening. While there are several contributing factors to this unusual problem, in this article, we will help you figure out a simple, yet most natural way to handle this problem - hair oiling.

But which oil is best for your hair type? If you are also confused, then make sure to read this piece till the end. Below, we have curated 100 of the best hair oils that can help nourish your scalp, strengthen your strands, and bring back that healthy shine - all based on your hair type.

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What is your hair type? Is it oily, or greasy, or dry and flaky? No matter your hair type, using the right hair oils based on your hair type can help maintain a clean, healthy scalp, reduce hair fall, and encourage stronger, healthier hair growth.

Here is a list of all the top 100 hair oils based on your hair type that can help boost hair growth and keep the scalp healthy and clean:

No. Oil Key Benefits Best For Hair Type 1 Coconut oil Helps prevent protein loss, locks moisture Dry and damaged hair 2 Almond oil Rich in vitamin E this oil helps in strengthening the roots Extremely thin, fragile and brittle hair 3 Argan oil Helps repair damaged and dry hair. Controls frizzy hair Dry and frizzy hair 4 Jojoba oil Helps manage oily scalp and dandruff Dandruff-filled and oily scalp 5 Olive oil Provides natural moisture to the hair that helps it stay healthy. Dry scalp 6 Rosemary oil Rosemary oil is best for stimulating hair follicles Hair thinning 7 Tea tree oil Great for fighting dandruff and cure scalp infections and bacteria buildups Dandruff-prone scalp 8 Peppermint oil Helps improve scalp health and promote new hair growth Thin hair and poor hair growth 9 Lavender oil This oil provides the scalp with better health Sensitive scalp with dandruff 10 Grapeseed oil This is one of the best hair oil for enhancing hair growth Great for fine hair type 11 Avocado oil This oil is rich in vitamins A, D, E that helps in proper hair repair Dry and damaged hair 12 Sesame oil Sesame oil helps in protecting the hair from the harmful effects of UV rays UV rays damaged hair 13 Mustard oil Mustard oil or sarso ka tel help in controlling hair fall Thin and fragile fall 14 Onion oil Onion hair oil is best for strengthening hair follicles Thin hair 15 Black seed oil Reduces hair loss and inflammation | Keeps the scalp clean Weak and damaged hair 16 Flaxseed oil Omega-3 fatty acids nourish the scalp Dry and rough hair 17 Macadamia oil Hydrates and softens hair Frizzy and damaged hair 18 Pumpkin seed oil Supports hair regrowth Thin hair that breaks easily 19 Neem oil Great for managing dandruff and scalp infections Dandruff in hair 20 Amla oil Strengthens roots and improves hair density Weak and fragile hair 21 Bhringraj oil Excellent Ayurvedic oil for hair growth Weak and damaged hair 22 Hibiscus oil Stimulates hair follicles Thin and fragile fall 23 Fenugreek oil Strengthens roots and prevents breakage Baldness and weak hair 24 Moringa oil Rich in antioxidants Weak hair 25 Baobab oil Repairs damaged hair cuticles Damaged hair 26 Kukui nut oil Deep hydration Dry hair 27 Tamanu oil Supports scalp healing Irritated scalp 28 Marula oil Hydrates and smooths hair Frizz 29 Camellia oil Improves shine and strength Dull hair 30 Rice bran oil Strengthens hair roots Hair thinning 31 Walnut oil Nourishes scalp Dry scalp 32 Sunflower oil Lightweight hydration Fine hair 33 Apricot kernel oil Softens and nourishes hair Dry hair 34 Pomegranate seed oil Promotes hair growth Thin hair 35 Carrot seed oil Strengthens hair follicles Weak hair 36 Basil oil Improves scalp health Hair fall 37 Cedarwood oil Helps with alopecia Hair thinning 38 Clary sage oil Supports scalp circulation Slow hair growth 39 Thyme oil Stimulates follicles Hair loss 40 Patchouli oil Improves scalp health Dandruff 41 Lemongrass oil Controls dandruff Oily scalp 42 Eucalyptus oil Improves blood circulation Hair thinning 43 Bergamot oil Reduces scalp irritation Sensitive scalp 44 Sandalwood oil Calms scalp inflammation Irritated scalp 45 Chamomile oil Soothes scalp and adds shine Dry scalp 46 Ylang-ylang oil Promotes thicker hair Thin hair 47 Rose oil Hydrates scalp Dry hair 48 Geranium oil Balances oil production Oily scalp 49 Sage oil Strengthens hair roots Hair fall 50 Myrrh oil Repairs damaged scalp Weak hair

Although these oils are excellent in promoting hair growth, you must ensure that the hair oiling part is just a part of keeping the scalp healthy and promoting hair growth - some tips also lie in your diet and lifestyle.

Apart from the 50 best hair oils mentioned above, here are the rest of the 50 hair oils, which are not only natural in nature, but also come packed with nutrients that helps keep the hair roots healthy and clean - thus helping the hair to grow.

No. Oil Key Benefits Best For Hair Type 51 Calendula oil Cures scalp irritation Sensitive scalp 52 Safflower oil Improves blood circulation on the scalp Hair thinning 53 Hazelnut oil Locks moisture at the roots Dry hair 54 Chia seed oil Rich in omega fatty acids Weak hair 55 Hemp seed oil Strengthens hair strands Hair fall 56 Meadowfoam seed oil Locks moisture (as much as required) Dry hair 57 Sea buckthorn oil Supports hair regeneration Damaged hair 58 Karanja oil Improves scalp health Dandruff 59 Burdock root oil Promotes scalp circulation Hair thinning 60 Horsetail oil Strengthens hair with silica Weak hair 61 Licorice oil Soothes irritated scalp Sensitive scalp 62 Nettle oil Encourages hair growth Hair fall 63 Ginger oil Boosts scalp circulation Slow hair growth 64 Turmeric oil Reduces scalp inflammation Dandruff 65 Cucumber seed oil Hydrates scalp Dry scalp 66 Mango butter oil Deeply nourishes hair Damaged hair 67 Shea oil Repairs dry hair Dry hair 68 Cocoa oil Adds moisture and shine Frizzy hair 69 Tomato seed oil Strengthens hair Weak hair 70 Raspberry seed oil Rich in antioxidants Damaged hair 71 Blueberry seed oil Protects hair from damage Weak hair 72 Cranberry seed oil Nourishes scalp Dry scalp 73 Papaya seed oil Improves hair texture Dull hair 74 Passionfruit oil Hydrates hair strands Dry hair 75 Guava seed oil Promotes stronger hair Weak hair 76 Kiwi seed oil Improves scalp health Hair thinning 77 Banana oil Softens hair Dry hair 78 Fig seed oil Nourishes hair follicles Thin hair 79 Olive leaf oil Supports scalp health Hair fall 80 Aloe vera oil Soothes scalp and promotes growth Dandruff 81 Tulsi oil Strengthens hair roots Hair fall 82 Curry leaf oil Promotes hair regrowth Hair thinning 83 Brahmi oil Improves hair thickness Weak hair 84 Jatamansi oil Supports hair growth Hair fall 85 Shikakai oil Cleanses and strengthens hair Oily scalp 86 Reetha oil Natural scalp cleanser Oily scalp 87 Kapoor oil Improves scalp circulation Hair fall 88 Vetiver oil Soothes scalp Sensitive scalp 89 Lotus oil Adds shine and hydration Dry hair 90 Lotus seed oil Nourishes hair roots Thin hair 91 Peony oil Strengthens hair follicles Weak hair 92 Magnolia oil Improves scalp health Irritated scalp 93 Bamboo extract oil Strengthens hair strands Weak hair 94 Pine oil Improves scalp circulation Hair fall 95 Fir needle oil Stimulates follicles Hair thinning 96 Lemon oil Controls scalp oil Oily scalp 97 Orange oil Improves shine Dull hair 98 Lime oil Reduces dandruff Oily scalp 99 Apple seed oil Strengthens hair Thin hair 100 Grape oil Nourishes scalp and hair Weak hair Summer Haircare Tips To Boost Hair Growth Naturally

Hair oiling has long been valued as a natural remedy for improving hair growth, but its important to note that massaging oil alone doesn't really help in boosting hair growth. One needs to incorporate proper lifestyle habits to make sure that the hair is healthy and shiny. Some of the basic tips to follow are:

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Eat healthy - Make sure your diet is healthy and full of nutrient-rich foods. Exercise regularly - Workout can help boost blood circulation within the body - which helps in keeping the hair healthy. Drink water - Staying hydrated is important. As per the dermatologist drinking water and keeping the body well-hydrated helps in keeping the hair healthy as well.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.

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