Hair fall control: 100 Best oils to promote new hair growth and nourish your scalp

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Hair fall is no longer a seasonal problem. If you are worried about noticing more hair on your brush and pillow cover than usual, then let us tell you - you are not alone! According to a recent study, hair loss affects over 63 million individuals in India, driven by genetics, poor nutrition, and lifestyle factors. Data adds that 50.31% of Indian men under 25 experience hair loss, while 71.19% of women face premature hair widening. While there are several contributing factors to this unusual problem, in this article, we will help you figure out a simple, yet most natural way to handle this problem - hair oiling.
But which oil is best for your hair type? If you are also confused, then make sure to read this piece till the end. Below, we have curated 100 of the best hair oils that can help nourish your scalp, strengthen your strands, and bring back that healthy shine - all based on your hair type.
What is your hair type? Is it oily, or greasy, or dry and flaky? No matter your hair type, using the right hair oils based on your hair type can help maintain a clean, healthy scalp, reduce hair fall, and encourage stronger, healthier hair growth.
Here is a list of all the top 100 hair oils based on your hair type that can help boost hair growth and keep the scalp healthy and clean:
|No.
|Oil
|Key Benefits
|Best For Hair Type
|1
|Coconut oil
|Helps prevent protein loss, locks moisture
|Dry and damaged hair
|2
|Almond oil
|Rich in vitamin E this oil helps in strengthening the roots
|Extremely thin, fragile and brittle hair
|3
|Argan oil
|Helps repair damaged and dry hair. Controls frizzy hair
|Dry and frizzy hair
|4
|Jojoba oil
|Helps manage oily scalp and dandruff
|Dandruff-filled and oily scalp
|5
|Olive oil
|Provides natural moisture to the hair that helps it stay healthy.
|Dry scalp
|6
|Rosemary oil
|Rosemary oil is best for stimulating hair follicles
|Hair thinning
|7
|Tea tree oil
|Great for fighting dandruff and cure scalp infections and bacteria buildups
|Dandruff-prone scalp
|8
|Peppermint oil
|Helps improve scalp health and promote new hair growth
|Thin hair and poor hair growth
|9
|Lavender oil
|This oil provides the scalp with better health
|Sensitive scalp with dandruff
|10
|Grapeseed oil
|This is one of the best hair oil for enhancing hair growth
|Great for fine hair type
|11
|Avocado oil
|This oil is rich in vitamins A, D, E that helps in proper hair repair
|Dry and damaged hair
|12
|Sesame oil
|Sesame oil helps in protecting the hair from the harmful effects of UV rays
|UV rays damaged hair
|13
|Mustard oil
|Mustard oil or sarso ka tel help in controlling hair fall
|Thin and fragile fall
|14
|Onion oil
|Onion hair oil is best for strengthening hair follicles
|Thin hair
|15
|Black seed oil
|Reduces hair loss and inflammation | Keeps the scalp clean
|Weak and damaged hair
|16
|Flaxseed oil
|Omega-3 fatty acids nourish the scalp
|Dry and rough hair
|17
|Macadamia oil
|Hydrates and softens hair
|Frizzy and damaged hair
|18
|Pumpkin seed oil
|Supports hair regrowth
|Thin hair that breaks easily
|19
|Neem oil
|Great for managing dandruff and scalp infections
|Dandruff in hair
|20
|Amla oil
|Strengthens roots and improves hair density
|Weak and fragile hair
|21
|Bhringraj oil
|Excellent Ayurvedic oil for hair growth
|Weak and damaged hair
|22
|Hibiscus oil
|Stimulates hair follicles
|Thin and fragile fall
|23
|Fenugreek oil
|Strengthens roots and prevents breakage
|Baldness and weak hair
|24
|Moringa oil
|Rich in antioxidants
|Weak hair
|25
|Baobab oil
|Repairs damaged hair cuticles
|Damaged hair
|26
|Kukui nut oil
|Deep hydration
|Dry hair
|27
|Tamanu oil
|Supports scalp healing
|Irritated scalp
|28
|Marula oil
|Hydrates and smooths hair
|Frizz
|29
|Camellia oil
|Improves shine and strength
|Dull hair
|30
|Rice bran oil
|Strengthens hair roots
|Hair thinning
|31
|Walnut oil
|Nourishes scalp
|Dry scalp
|32
|Sunflower oil
|Lightweight hydration
|Fine hair
|33
|Apricot kernel oil
|Softens and nourishes hair
|Dry hair
|34
|Pomegranate seed oil
|Promotes hair growth
|Thin hair
|35
|Carrot seed oil
|Strengthens hair follicles
|Weak hair
|36
|Basil oil
|Improves scalp health
|Hair fall
|37
|Cedarwood oil
|Helps with alopecia
|Hair thinning
|38
|Clary sage oil
|Supports scalp circulation
|Slow hair growth
|39
|Thyme oil
|Stimulates follicles
|Hair loss
|40
|Patchouli oil
|Improves scalp health
|Dandruff
|41
|Lemongrass oil
|Controls dandruff
|Oily scalp
|42
|Eucalyptus oil
|Improves blood circulation
|Hair thinning
|43
|Bergamot oil
|Reduces scalp irritation
|Sensitive scalp
|44
|Sandalwood oil
|Calms scalp inflammation
|Irritated scalp
|45
|Chamomile oil
|Soothes scalp and adds shine
|Dry scalp
|46
|Ylang-ylang oil
|Promotes thicker hair
|Thin hair
|47
|Rose oil
|Hydrates scalp
|Dry hair
|48
|Geranium oil
|Balances oil production
|Oily scalp
|49
|Sage oil
|Strengthens hair roots
|Hair fall
|50
|Myrrh oil
|Repairs damaged scalp
|Weak hair
Although these oils are excellent in promoting hair growth, you must ensure that the hair oiling part is just a part of keeping the scalp healthy and promoting hair growth - some tips also lie in your diet and lifestyle.
|No.
|Oil
|Key Benefits
|Best For Hair Type
|51
|Calendula oil
|Cures scalp irritation
|Sensitive scalp
|52
|Safflower oil
|Improves blood circulation on the scalp
|Hair thinning
|53
|Hazelnut oil
|Locks moisture at the roots
|Dry hair
|54
|Chia seed oil
|Rich in omega fatty acids
|Weak hair
|55
|Hemp seed oil
|Strengthens hair strands
|Hair fall
|56
|Meadowfoam seed oil
|Locks moisture (as much as required)
|Dry hair
|57
|Sea buckthorn oil
|Supports hair regeneration
|Damaged hair
|58
|Karanja oil
|Improves scalp health
|Dandruff
|59
|Burdock root oil
|Promotes scalp circulation
|Hair thinning
|60
|Horsetail oil
|Strengthens hair with silica
|Weak hair
|61
|Licorice oil
|Soothes irritated scalp
|Sensitive scalp
|62
|Nettle oil
|Encourages hair growth
|Hair fall
|63
|Ginger oil
|Boosts scalp circulation
|Slow hair growth
|64
|Turmeric oil
|Reduces scalp inflammation
|Dandruff
|65
|Cucumber seed oil
|Hydrates scalp
|Dry scalp
|66
|Mango butter oil
|Deeply nourishes hair
|Damaged hair
|67
|Shea oil
|Repairs dry hair
|Dry hair
|68
|Cocoa oil
|Adds moisture and shine
|Frizzy hair
|69
|Tomato seed oil
|Strengthens hair
|Weak hair
|70
|Raspberry seed oil
|Rich in antioxidants
|Damaged hair
|71
|Blueberry seed oil
|Protects hair from damage
|Weak hair
|72
|Cranberry seed oil
|Nourishes scalp
|Dry scalp
|73
|Papaya seed oil
|Improves hair texture
|Dull hair
|74
|Passionfruit oil
|Hydrates hair strands
|Dry hair
|75
|Guava seed oil
|Promotes stronger hair
|Weak hair
|76
|Kiwi seed oil
|Improves scalp health
|Hair thinning
|77
|Banana oil
|Softens hair
|Dry hair
|78
|Fig seed oil
|Nourishes hair follicles
|Thin hair
|79
|Olive leaf oil
|Supports scalp health
|Hair fall
|80
|Aloe vera oil
|Soothes scalp and promotes growth
|Dandruff
|81
|Tulsi oil
|Strengthens hair roots
|Hair fall
|82
|Curry leaf oil
|Promotes hair regrowth
|Hair thinning
|83
|Brahmi oil
|Improves hair thickness
|Weak hair
|84
|Jatamansi oil
|Supports hair growth
|Hair fall
|85
|Shikakai oil
|Cleanses and strengthens hair
|Oily scalp
|86
|Reetha oil
|Natural scalp cleanser
|Oily scalp
|87
|Kapoor oil
|Improves scalp circulation
|Hair fall
|88
|Vetiver oil
|Soothes scalp
|Sensitive scalp
|89
|Lotus oil
|Adds shine and hydration
|Dry hair
|90
|Lotus seed oil
|Nourishes hair roots
|Thin hair
|91
|Peony oil
|Strengthens hair follicles
|Weak hair
|92
|Magnolia oil
|Improves scalp health
|Irritated scalp
|93
|Bamboo extract oil
|Strengthens hair strands
|Weak hair
|94
|Pine oil
|Improves scalp circulation
|Hair fall
|95
|Fir needle oil
|Stimulates follicles
|Hair thinning
|96
|Lemon oil
|Controls scalp oil
|Oily scalp
|97
|Orange oil
|Improves shine
|Dull hair
|98
|Lime oil
|Reduces dandruff
|Oily scalp
|99
|Apple seed oil
|Strengthens hair
|Thin hair
|100
|Grape oil
|Nourishes scalp and hair
|Weak hair
Hair oiling has long been valued as a natural remedy for improving hair growth, but its important to note that massaging oil alone doesn't really help in boosting hair growth. One needs to incorporate proper lifestyle habits to make sure that the hair is healthy and shiny. Some of the basic tips to follow are:
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
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