Hair colour side effects: Expert reveals how hydrogen peroxide damages hair over time

Hydrogen peroxide is a common ingredient in hair dyes, but experts warn it may weaken hair fibres over time, causing dryness, breakage, scalp sensitivity, and long-term damage.

Hair colour has always been about reinvention. A brighter blonde. A deeper burgundy. Seamless grey coverage. But beneath this visible transformation lies a less visible process, one driven largely by hydrogen peroxide. Designed to lift and lighten, peroxide penetrates deep into the hair shaft, restructuring it from within. The immediate result is dramatic. The long-term impact, however, can be cumulative: weakened fibres, dryness, scalp sensitivity, and gradual loss of resilience. As consumers grow more ingredient-aware, the conversation around colour is shifting from what it achieves instantly to what it costs over time.

Hidden Damage Behind the Lightning Effect

According to Dr Harinder K. Arya, Haircare Expert, Chief Scientist & Co-founder, Indus Valley, "Hydrogen peroxide (HPO) is a powerful oxidising agent used in bleaching agents and disinfectants. In hair colouring, it penetrates the cuticle and reaches the cortex, where melanin, the pigment responsible for natural hair colour, is stored. Breaking down melanin molecules through oxidation, it forces the hair to lighten."

However, this reaction is not selective. Alongside pigment breakdown, protein bonds within the hair shaft are disrupted. Natural oils and serum that protect the strands are stripped away. The outcome is typically dryness, brittleness, rough texture as well as increased susceptibility to split ends and breakage.

How Hydrogen Peroxide Weakens Hair Fibres?

Concentration intensifies the damage. Higher volumes release more oxygen, accelerating lightning but amplifying structural stress. Repeated use may lead to uneven tones, brassiness, thinning, and long-term weakening of hair fibres. The scalp can also suffer; irritation, inflammation, and sensitivity are common when oxidative dyes are used frequently or improperly. What appears to be a simple colour change is, in reality, controlled chemical erosion.

With cumulative damage now a recognised concern, innovation is moving beyond traditional oxidation. Peroxide-free gel hair colours redefine the way colour interacts with the fibre. By avoiding aggressive pigment breakdown and focusing on surface-level deposition, they reduce structural stress and safeguard cuticle integrity. The shift indicates a broader recalibration within professional colour chemistry.

Benefits of Peroxide-Free Gel Hair Colours

Free from hydrogen peroxide and other harsh chemicals, gel-based colours help retain natural moisture, preventing excessive dryness and brittleness. Because they do not forcefully penetrate the cortex, the scalp barrier remains intact, significantly reducing the risk of irritation or sensitivity.

Botanical Ingredients That Support Hair Health

Infused with botanicals such as amla, aloe vera, jojoba oil, henna, basil, sunflower, orange extracts, and wheat germ, these formulations do more than deposit colour. Amla supports natural melanin and shine; aloe vera hydrates and soothes; jojoba nourishes the scalp and reduces split ends; henna conditions; basil strengthens roots; sunflower helps control frizz and breakage; wheat germ protects from environmental stress. The result is colour that enhances while actively supporting hair health.

Ultimately, hair carries history; its texture, density, and resilience are built over time. Stripping it down for the sake of shade can leave lasting consequences. Modern colouring demands a different philosophy: enhance without erasing, cover without weakening and transform without trauma. When protection becomes part of the colouring process, beauty feels intentional rather than risky.

