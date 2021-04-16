Have you tried everything from egg masks to the most expensive hair serum in the market, but still not able to find any results with hair growth? Resolve all your hair-related problems like premature greying, hair fall, hair thinning with one simple yoga technique, Balayam. Also Read - Ghee for Hair: Get Rid of Hair Problems with Clarified Butter

Hair is the most noticeable feature of the body, which determines your overall style and personality to some extent. But unfortunately, hair fall and hair thinning have become a common problem of our generation today, affecting both males and females. Excessive hair dying, styling, hair treatments, use of chemical products, pollution, poor diet, and hormonal imbalances can badly impact the quality of hair. If you are experiencing constant hair loss and unable to see any results with your hair care regimen, try Balayam yoga for hair growth.

How Balayam Helps With Hair Fall?

Bal means hair, vyayama means exercise, so Balayam yoga simply means the exercise for hair. Unlike other yoga asanas which are difficult to practice, Balayam is a simple technique of rubbing fingernails against each other with some force. The easy yoga technique helps to improve blood circulation in your scalp and increase oxygen flow to the hair roots for thick, dense, and healthy locks. When combined with other yoga asanas such as Shirshasana, Sarvangasana, Adho muka svanasan, and Pranayam, Balayam can also address the root causes of hormonal imbalances in the body, contributing to unhealthy hair.

According to the Ayurveda, the traditional system of medicine, hair, and nails are considered as malas (waste products) of the metabolic processes, which are involved in the formation of the skeletal system. When there is an imbalance of doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha) in the body, it reflects on hair and nails, just like other parts of the body. Excess of Vata & Pitta leads to hair fall, hair thinning, dandruff, and premature greying. Balayam can help to balance the doshas for rejuvenating hair and promote hair growth.

Benefits Of Balayam For Hair Fall

Improves hair quality, making it thicker and stronger

Promotes hair growth

Enhances hair density

Treats hereditary hair related problems

Prevents dandruff and flaky scalp

Inhibit greying of hair

Makes your hair black

Science Behind Balayam

Hair emerges from a hair follicle, whose bulge contains adult stem cells that are responsible for replacing or regenerating the lost or damaged cells and tissues. Rubbing nails against each other with some force sends a message to the brain, which in turn sends signals to adult stem cells to initiate the process of hair growth or rejuvenate damaged hair follicles. When considered from a reflexology perspective, hair follicles are connected to the nerve ending in the nail beds, so rubbing nails stimulate and encourage blood flow to the scalp, encouraging hair regrowth.

How To Practice Balayam?

To reap the immense benefits of Balayam, it is essential to practice the yoga technique the right way. Place your hands at the chest level and form a half-fist by curling fingers inwards while sticking your thumbs out. Using a swift up-down movement, rub fingernails against each other and continue for at least 5-10 minutes. The best time to practice Balayam is during the early morning and evening when you are on an empty stomach to achieve the maximum benefits. Results depend on how frequently one practices the technique. If you are suffering from major hair problems, make sure to do Balayam yoga for 15-20 minutes collectively, but keep patience because the yogasana takes time to show results.

Note: Pregnant women and people with high blood pressure conditions must refrain from practising the Balayam technique.

(Authored by Ms. Aarthi Raguram, Founder, Deyga Organics)