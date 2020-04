There are easy ways to trim your hair at home when you can't visit the salon amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the definition of normal in your life, thanks to complete lockdown. In this situation, you can’t even step out of your house, except for for grocery shopping and your medical requirements, let alone visit a salon. So, taking care of your grooming necessities has become a challenge today. The situation is especially tricky for men who don’t like long hair. So, dear men, you need to take care of your daily grooming routine all by yourself amidst the lockdown. Trimming a beard is not that difficult. But when it comes to a haircut or hair trim, most of you may be at a loss. What if you make a mistake?

Well, don’t worry we’ve got your back. If you are a beginner who is planning to give yourself a hair trim at home then read on to know how to do it like a pro. You don’t even have to use scissors. All you need is your trimmer. Here, we take you through the steps.

Wash your hair

If you go to a barber, the first thing he does is wash and wet your hair. Therefore, you too start with that. Wet your hair or shampoo it before using a conditioner. Then start the trimming.

Brush properly

Now try brushing your hair and see if there are any knots. This will ensure that your hair is even and without any tangles. Dry your hair and comb again to get rid of the entangled ones.

Find a spot

Trimming your hair can be a daunting task. But don’t worry. Find yourself a peaceful spot inside your home where you will not be disturbed.

Now for the clipper

Now it’s time for the trimmer to come out. Clippers are recommended for a basic haircut. But, be sure to set the clippers’ guard that has a control on how much hair you end up clipping.

Go for the trimming

Now what you need to do is lightly run the trimmer past your hair in various directions. If you are planning to use scissors, be careful to cut diagonally so that you don’t end up creating any hard lines.

Ask for help

If you have people at home, you can even take their help in terms of using scissors. This can show you better results.

Brush again

After you are done, you may just brush the residue hair or the leftover hair off. Take a shower once you are finished with your hair trimming session.