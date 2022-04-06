Want Beautiful, Luscious Hair? Choose Your Haircare Ingredients Carefully

Have you been facing hair problems? It could be because of the ingredients found in your hair care products. The only way to save your locks is by choosing haircare ingredients wisely.

We love our hair and want them to be shiny, glossy, bouncy, and healthy at all times and shampoo and conditioners are one of the main components of hair care. But what should your hair care ingredients consist of? Does everything work for everybody? The answer is no!

Not all ingredients in your hair care routine might be good for your scalp and hair health. If you want to take good care of your hair, then having the knowledge of which ingredient is best avoided or to look for means that you can limit the harmful damage to your hair.

Did you know a simple shampoo can have around 10-30 ingredients which include agents for cleansing, stabilizing products, special care ingredients and conditioning ingredients to prevent frizz and flyaway etc. but the same ingredients can also cause problems such as dryness, contact eczema etc. here we have a small list of function of major ingredients in hair care that can help you judge your regimen better?

Haircare Ingredients You Should Choose

Not all hair care products are the same, here are some good hair care ingredients to choose from:

Sodium lauroyl sarcosinate, Sodium cocoyl glycinate and Disodium are used as a substitute for sulfates and is a gentle cleansers without causing any damage to the scalp and hair.

Shea butter acts as a protectant against sun damage and stays on the top of hair strands. It also helps keep the moisture in so that your hair does not appear frizzy and also the hair colour stays longer.

Coconut oil is one of the key ingredients to have in your hair care. The benefits are unlimited. It hydrates the hair, protects from environmental damage, and can also act as a leave-in conditioner. Cocamidopropyl Betaine is also a coconut oil product but is made by combining with dimethylaminopropylamine which is irritating to the skin.

Vegetable glycerine is needed to act as a humectant to lock and seal the moisture in hair and prevent drying. You will also find this in serums, hair masks etc.

Zinc pyrithione is a common ingredient in anti-dandruff shampoos. If you are suffering from a greasy scalp or infections or boils or flaking such as dandruff, then look for this ingredient.

Silk proteins are the right ingredient to look for if your hair is lacking shine and have become rough.

Wheat proteins have become very common in the modern world, and they are suitable for both hair and skin. It is a good ingredient to look for to solve the dry hair issue and add extra nourishment to the strands.

Ingredients In Hair Products You Should Avoid

Silicones are the ingredients that you need to avoid. They come in various names such as dimethicone, Cyclopentasiloxane amodimethicone, or Cyclomethicone and promise to give instant lustrous hair but in reality, they coat the hair strands with a plastic-like coating and clog the cuticles and weighing down the hair. If you are looking for some long-term benefits then avoid this element in your hair care.

Sulfates such as Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES), and Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) are nothing but just foaming agents that causes the lather to build up. While they give a feel-good factor they are very harsh on the scalp and long term use can cause damage to the kidney, worsen conditions like eczema, rosacea, dryness, and skin irritation.

Ceramides, keratin, and biotin are good hair care products and can be found in shampoos, masks, serums etc. they help rebuild the strands, seal the cuticles, and make the hair generally healthy.

Parabens, fragrances, and Phthalates are a big no-no in all hair care products.

Haircare is a constant process and being aware of what goes in the shampoo and conditioner bottle or the type of serum or mask you are using will help you make an intelligent decision about product choice and give your hair a healthy and bouncy life.

(The article is contributed by Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics)

