Ban or no ban on fireworks, post-Diwali there is always an increase in the air pollution across the country. It is important to get rid of the impurities and pollutants that are deposited on the hair during Diwali. If not, the pollutants can cause massive damage to your hair and cause problems like hair fall, breakage, dryness, frizz and dullness. Do not ignore your hair post Diwali. These hair care tips by beauty guru Shahnaz Husain will help you rescue your hair from further damage and reverse the ill effects of air pollution on your hair:

 Particulate air pollutants collect on the scalp and makes our hair rough and dull. Mix one teaspoon each of vinegar and honey with one egg. Massage the mixture lightly into the scalp. Leave on for half and hour and then wash the hair. Rinse well with water.

 Give the hair hot oil therapy. Heat pure coconut oil and apply on the hair. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the

hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better. Leave oil on overnight and wash the hair next day.

 Take up yoga. The exercises or asanas are great for increasing blood circulation and giving your overall wellbeing. Yoga asanas combined with breathing exercises, improve oxygenation, purifying all the organs in the body.

 Avoid overshampooing to remove the dirt and other pollutants. You may think using more shampoo or shampooing more frequently can help get rid of dirt, but in the process, it can cause dryness and lead to brittle hair.