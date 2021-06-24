Have you noticed white hair growing out in an otherwise grey-free mane? While the current trend for artificial grey hair amongst millennials is gaining prominence not all of us are happy with grey hair. Between brushing out knots and using chemical-based products there are plenty of reasons why you might be facing hair problems. Is stress one of those reasons? Can it actually turn your hair grey? A study published in the journal eLife suggests that researchers found the first quantitative evidence linking psychological stress to greying hair. While it may seem intuitive that stress accelerates greying the researchers were